Blink tease studio work with Skiba

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has offered a sneak peak at the band’s studio progress with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba.

He’s been working with Hoppus and Travis Barker since Tom DeLonge fell out with his bandmates at the beginning of this year.

In one of two Instagram posts, featuring Skiba playing a guitar, Hoppus says: “Matthew is making the rock and roll style music with a plank of wood.”

In March drummer Barker said: “If we did make an album with Skiba it would be unreal. There’s a vibe in the rehearsal room that we haven’t had in a long time.”

But earlier this month DeLonge said he was “willing and interested” in rejoining Blink, adding: “I think about that band every day.”

