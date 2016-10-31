Have Blink 182 just confirmed themselves for Download 2017?

Blink-182 say they’ll be on the bill for Download 2017.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba posted a message on Twitter which read: “We’ll see you at @downloadfest!” with a link back to the UK event. However, that post was then taken down and replaced with a new message with a link to the Paris event, also featuring System Of A Down, Linkin Park and Prophets Of Rage.

Earlier this month, System Of A Down confirmed their place at the French festival, along with a string of other summer European dates.

Last week, Blink-182 released a NSFW video for their track She’s Out Of Her Mind – an up-to-date take on their promo for 1999 hit What’s My Age Again? She’s Out Of Her Mind is taken from Blink-182’s new album California, which was released this year and is the first Blink album to feature Skiba.

Classic Rock’s review of the new album reads: “California collects 14 hook-drenched punk-pop barnstormers that both reflect nostalgically on their youthful vigours (Bored To Death, Kings Of The Weekend, San Diego) and revisit them impressively (Teenage Satellites, No Future).

Blink-182 play at Holiday Havoc in Las Vegas on December 8, and at Wrex The Halls in San Diego on December 11.

Blink-182 - California album review