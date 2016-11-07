Anal Trump is the grindcore band you need this US election

Prepare your ears for the next big thing in political extreme metal, it’s the San Diego grindcore duo Anal Trump.

Taking obvious cues from the much missed noisemongers Anal Cunt (or AxCx if you don’t want to offend your nan), Rob and Travis Trump are keeping the spirit of Seth Putnam alive with their savage aural assaults, dripping in satire, irony and naughty words.

Their album That Makes Me Smart! is available now on Bandcamp and is over in a matter of minutes, with most of the 30 songs clocking in at less than five seconds long – the longest being the 18 second ‘epic’ of Some Things Saddam Hussein Did Well. All song titles are either direct Trump quotes or inspired by the Republican candidate in some fashion, including Poor People Are Too Stupid To Get A Loan From Their Parents, My Daughter Is A Piece Of Ass and Changing Diapers Is Gay.

Admittedly, the song titles are more likely to get a giggle than the music as the songs are so brief and stabbing that they’re over by the time you’ve read its name. Although that is part of the fun. And the ridiculous AxCx inspired album art is just superb.

There’s no telling which way the US election will swing tomorrow, but if Trump wins, we’re hoping an Anal Trump world tour ensues.

