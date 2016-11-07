Watch Lars Ulrich go crazy as Metallica album arrives

Lars Ulrich has released a video of himself as he opens a package containing copies of upcoming Metallica album Hardwired… To Self Destruct.

He gets excited as he tears open the envelope on his return from the band’s tour of Latin America – their last run of dates before their 10th record is released on November 18.

In the video below, Ulrich yells: “It lives!” as he throws copies of the standard and deluxe editions into the air.

He says: “This is kind of exciting. Jaws music playing, Star Wars music playing – something super-cool. A CD! Another one! It’s raining CDs!”

Metallica thanked Latin American fans in a video shot on their plane home over the weekend. Their next live engagement is at London’s House Of Vans on November 18, with further dates confirmed from January to April, and more to follow.

The band are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale November 8 (tomorrow).

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

