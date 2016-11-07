Motley Crue support band sue for $30m after urine prank

A band who supported Motley Crue on a US tour are suing for $30million.

New York-based The Raskins have reportedly filed a lawsuit at Manhattan Supreme Court saying they were treated badly on the 2014 tour, including an incident in Darien, Connecticut, where members of Motley Crue’s road crew supposedly ran out on stage in monkey masks and sprayed The Raskins “with water guns filled with urine.”

The New York Post reports that The Raskins put up with months of similar pranks after paying $1m to secure the support slot. The Raskins also say they were forced to play short sets in frequently empty venues as tour managers refused to open doors in time.

They also claim PA systems were turned off or interfered with during their sets and that they were denied the right to sell merchandise or to use dressing rooms.

It is also claimed that The Raskins – made up of brothers Logan and Roger Raskin – were hit with heavy equipment during some pranks.

Their lawsuit names Motley Crue as well Tenth Street Entertainment, Artist Group International and other production companies.

Motley Crue called time on their career at the end of their The End tour, which saw them play their last ever gig on New Year’s Even in Los Angeles.

Crue are also facing legal proceedings from photographers Neil Zlozower and Barry Levine who claim photos they took of the band three decades ago in Los Angeles were used on several items sold at concert venues on The End tour, on their websites and on various third-party web-stores.

Mötley Crüe - Mötley Crüe: The End DVD review