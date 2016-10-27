Periphery's Spencer Sotelo wraps up NIN-inspired solo album

Periphery frontman Spencer Sotelo has finished working on his solo album under the name Endur.

Heavily inspired by Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor – taking in everything from the band’s 1992 debut EP Broken up to 2007’s Year Zero – Sotelo says the project will launch before the end of the year.

He tells Metal Injection: “I actually just finished my solo album. It’s coming out under the name Endur.

“It’s like Trent Reznor worship and very heavy industrial. From Broken to Year Zero material.

“That’s coming out on Sumerian Records in November or December this year. There’s no set date for it yet, but I just turned it in.”

Sotelo also details the recording process for the forthcoming project, hiring From First To Last’s Ernie Slenkovich and Pete Adams to share live drumming duties.

He adds: “I programmed everything and wrote all the drums. Both of them tag teamed the record on drums. Not every song has live drums, there’s a lot of programmed stuff, but the ones that do have live drumming have those two guys going at it.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Periphery will tour Australia and East Asia next February in support of their current album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.

Feb 02: West End Max Watt’s House Of Music, Australia

Feb 03: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Feb 05: Melbourne VIC, Australia

Feb 07: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia

Feb 09: Perth Capitol, Australia

Feb 11: Singapore Aliwal Arts Centre, Singapore

Feb 14: Taipei Legacy, Taiwan

Feb 15: Hong Kong Hidden Agenda Live House, Hong Kong

Feb 16: Shanghai Mao Live House Shanghai, China

Feb 18: Beijin Yugong Yishan, China

Feb 19: Seoul Westbridge Live Hall, Korea

Feb 21: Osaka Club Quattro, Japan

Feb 22: Tokyo O-East, Japan

