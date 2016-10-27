Periphery's Spencer Sotelo wraps up NIN-inspired solo album

Periphery frontman Spencer Sotelo has finished working on his solo album under the name Endur.
Heavily inspired by Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor – taking in everything from the band’s 1992 debut EP Broken up to 2007’s Year Zero – Sotelo says the project will launch before the end of the year.
He tells Metal Injection: “I actually just finished my solo album. It’s coming out under the name Endur.
“It’s like Trent Reznor worship and very heavy industrial. From Broken to Year Zero material.
“That’s coming out on Sumerian Records in November or December this year. There’s no set date for it yet, but I just turned it in.”
Sotelo also details the recording process for the forthcoming project, hiring From First To Last’s Ernie Slenkovich and Pete Adams to share live drumming duties.
He adds: “I programmed everything and wrote all the drums. Both of them tag teamed the record on drums. Not every song has live drums, there’s a lot of programmed stuff, but the ones that do have live drumming have those two guys going at it.”
Further release details will be revealed in due course.
Periphery will tour Australia and East Asia next February in support of their current album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.
- Greg Puciato: How do Dillinger Escape Plan even have fans?
- Parkway Drive, Beartooth tracks for WWE’s NXT TakeOver
- Watch Danny Worsnop's live return to Asking Alexandria
- Avenged Sevenfold new album details apparently leaked online
Periphery tour dates 2017
Feb 02: West End Max Watt’s House Of Music, Australia
Feb 03: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Feb 05: Melbourne VIC, Australia
Feb 07: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia
Feb 09: Perth Capitol, Australia
Feb 11: Singapore Aliwal Arts Centre, Singapore
Feb 14: Taipei Legacy, Taiwan
Feb 15: Hong Kong Hidden Agenda Live House, Hong Kong
Feb 16: Shanghai Mao Live House Shanghai, China
Feb 18: Beijin Yugong Yishan, China
Feb 19: Seoul Westbridge Live Hall, Korea
Feb 21: Osaka Club Quattro, Japan
Feb 22: Tokyo O-East, Japan