Original Dillinger Escape Plan singer returns for Seattle show

The Dillinger Escape Plan invited their original singer Dimitri Minakakis to perform two songs with them in Seattle.

The band are on tour in support of new album Dissociation, after which they will bring their 20-year career to an end.

Minakakis was a founding member of the group but left in 2001 and was replaced by Greg Puciato. The former frontman guested on The Mullet Burden and 43% Burnt – both early Dillinger tracks on which he recorded vocals – during the group’s set at Seattle’s El Corazon venue this week.

Video footage of Minakakis onstage with the band can be viewed below.

Earlier this month, former guitarist Jeff Tuttle joined the band for performances of Mouth Of Ghosts and Milk Lizard in Pontiac, MI.

Dillinger have been playing smaller venues on the current run of North American dates, with guitarist Ben Weinman saying he will miss performing live when the band call it quits.

Weinman said: “The scary thing for me, in ending this, is I’m not scared of continuing to do this – I’m scared of not having those shows.

“In another respect, this grind is hard so I think that being able to focus on other things is exciting. And you can’t really do that unless you close some doors. I do think about the fact that I can’t do this forever. Physically, it’s just not possible.”

