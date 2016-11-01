Black Peaks announce UK and Ireland headline tour

Black Peaks have announced a headline tour of the UK and Ireland.

The dates will take place in January and February and come after they play in Brighton on December 10 with Krokodil, Bossk and Press To Meco.

The band say in a statement: “We are massively excited to bring you our largest UK tour to date. We have had an absolutely amazing year after putting out our debut record Statues and figured it was about time we came back to see all your lovely faces.

“We are going to be bringing with us some of the UK’s most exciting bands so stay tuned for that!”

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year about life on the road, frontman Will Gardner said: “There’s pressure to be out there playing shows – but we love that, and I think that’s the only pressure we really feel.”

Black Peaks were in the studio for 14 days putting the finishing touches to Statues, but Gardner also revealed that when the time comes to record their second album, he’d like more time to experiment with different sounds.

He said: “On the next record it would be nice to have three weeks or a month in the studio and have more time playing around with percussion, bring a string section in – any of those kind of things.

“We always think quite big with our writing. We’re quite proggy with our approach.”

Dec 10: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jan 24: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Jan 25: Bournemouth Sound Circus, UK

Jan 26: London The Dome, UK

Jan 28: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 29: Dublin The Workmans Club, Ireland

Jan 30: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Jan 31: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Feb 01: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK

Feb 02: Nottingham Rock City Basement, UK

Feb 03: Bath Moles, UK

Feb 04: Leicester Firebug, UK

Feb 05: Birmingham,O2 Academy 3, UK

Black Peaks live review – London, Boston Music Rooms