Black Peaks to play biggest headline show in December

Black Peaks have announced their biggest-ever headline show will take place in Brighton in December.

They’ll play the Concorde 2 on December 10 with support from Krokodil, Bossk and Press To Meco.

It follows a run of European shows with Heck, and the release of debut album Statues in April.

Frontman Will Gardner recently told Metal Hammer: “We’re out playing shows, meeting our heroes and playing our tunes to lots of lovely people.

“There’s pressure to be out there playing shows – but we love that, and I think that’s the only pressure we really feel.”

Black Peaks were in the studio for 14 days putting the finishing touches to Statues, but Gardner also revealed that when the time comes to record their second album, he’d like more time to experiment with different sounds in the studio.

He said: “On the next record it would be nice to have three weeks or a month in the studio and have more time playing around with percussion, bring a string section in – any of those kind of things.

“We always think quite big with our writing. We’re quite proggy with our approach.”

Tickets for the Brighton show will be available via Lout Promotions.

