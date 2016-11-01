Watch marching band cover Lacuna Coil’s Zombies

The University of South Carolina’s marching band covered Lacuna Coil track Zombies at the weekend.
The song featured on the group’s 2014 album Broken Crown Halo, with the university band playing it during the half-time interval at the South Carolina v Tennessee football game at the weekend.
And Lacuna Coil have revealed they were delighted at the marching band showcasing their track.
They say in a statement: “This is the best thing we’ve seen in a long time. The marching band from University South Carolina covered our song Zombies in the craziest version ever during half-time of the USC Tennessee.”
Watch the performance in the video below. The track starts at the six-minute mark.
Lacuna Coil released their eighth studio album Delirium earlier this year via Century Media. They’re currently on tour across Europe, with dates running through until December.
- Andy Biersack's wife Juliet Simms handcuffed on flight after row
- Thinking Out Loud: Jonathan Davis on tracksuits, fatherhood and Korn's legacy
- Marilyn Manson 'painted goat black' during Salem downtime
- Alien Ant Farm guitarist Terry Corso assaulted fan in Chester
Lacuna Coil tour dates 2016
Nov 02: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany
Nov 03: Munich Strom, Germany
Nov 04: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Nov 05: Vienna Simm City Festsaal, Austria
Nov 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland
Nov 08: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Nov 10: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 11: London Koko, UK
Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute2, UK
Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 16: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 18: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Nov 20: Cognac West Rock, France
Nov 22: Madrid But, Spain
Nov 23: Granada El Tren, Spain
Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy
Nov 27: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 28: Milan Live Club, Italy
Nov 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Dec 02: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park
Dec 03: Izmir Container Hall, Turkey
Dec 04: Ankara Jolly Joker Ankara, Turkey
Lacuna Coil aim to break down 'stigma' of mental health problems with Delirium