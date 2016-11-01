Watch marching band cover Lacuna Coil’s Zombies

The University of South Carolina’s marching band covered Lacuna Coil track Zombies at the weekend.

The song featured on the group’s 2014 album Broken Crown Halo, with the university band playing it during the half-time interval at the South Carolina v Tennessee football game at the weekend.

And Lacuna Coil have revealed they were delighted at the marching band showcasing their track.

They say in a statement: “This is the best thing we’ve seen in a long time. The marching band from University South Carolina covered our song Zombies in the craziest version ever during half-time of the USC Tennessee.”

Watch the performance in the video below. The track starts at the six-minute mark.

Lacuna Coil released their eighth studio album Delirium earlier this year via Century Media. They’re currently on tour across Europe, with dates running through until December.

Nov 02: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Strom, Germany

Nov 04: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Vienna Simm City Festsaal, Austria

Nov 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Nov 08: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 10: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 11: London Koko, UK

Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute2, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 16: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 18: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 20: Cognac West Rock, France

Nov 22: Madrid But, Spain

Nov 23: Granada El Tren, Spain

Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy

Nov 27: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 28: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Dec 02: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park

Dec 03: Izmir Container Hall, Turkey

Dec 04: Ankara Jolly Joker Ankara, Turkey

