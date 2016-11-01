Glenn Hughes cancels entire European tour

Glenn Hughes has cancelled his upcoming European tour – blaming support act Living Colour’s decision to pull out and back Alter Bridge instead.
Living Colour were due to play a widespread of string of dates in the UK and Europe as support to Hughes this month and next, starting in Leamington Spa on November 8.
But Living Colour pulled out of the shows with Hughes last month, saying there had been an “unforeseen conflict.” They later announced they would support Alter Bridge on their European dates instead.
Now Hughes has pulled the plug on the entire tour, pointing the finger at an “undermining manager.”
According to Hughes’ management, Living Colour’s new management team “knowingly booked them on to the Alter Bridge tour although they were already confirmed for the Glenn Hughes co-headline tour, which had been on sale since April.”
The statement adds: “Alter Bridge and Glenn Hughes have been long-time friends and neither Alter Bridge, their management and agents or even Living Colour’s agent TKO were aware that this was taking place”
Hughes was due to promote upcoming solo album Resonate on the dates.
He says: “I am saddened and disappointed that I will not be able to perform for my UK and European fans as I had originally intended. When I partnered with Living Colour to do this tour, I thought we would be able to make something special happen at these shows.
“Unfortunately, an undermining manager got involved and in turn ruined what would have been an amazing tour. I can’t wait to get back to the UK and Europe to bring the new songs of Resonate to my fans overseas.”
Ticket holders for all tour dates will be offered refunds at the point of purchase and are asked to call the venues for more information.
Glenn Hughes cancelled 2016 tour dates
Nov 08: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK
Nov 09: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK
Nov 11: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Nov 12: Hafan Y Môr Hard Rock Hell
Nov 14: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Nov 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 17: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 19: Cambridge Junction, UK
Nov 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Nov 22: Stuttgart LKA, Germany
Nov 23: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic
Nov 25: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Nov 26: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Nov 28: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 29: Milan Live Club, Italy
Dec 01: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Dec 02: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands
Dec 04: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Dec 05: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Dec 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Dec 08: Vaureal Le Forum, France
Dec 10: Pamplona Totem, Spain
Dec 11: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain
Dec 13: Seville Custom, Spain
Dec 14: Madrid Sala Vistalegre, Spain