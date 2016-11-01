Glenn Hughes cancels entire European tour

Glenn Hughes has cancelled his upcoming European tour – blaming support act Living Colour’s decision to pull out and back Alter Bridge instead.

Living Colour were due to play a widespread of string of dates in the UK and Europe as support to Hughes this month and next, starting in Leamington Spa on November 8.

But Living Colour pulled out of the shows with Hughes last month, saying there had been an “unforeseen conflict.” They later announced they would support Alter Bridge on their European dates instead.

Now Hughes has pulled the plug on the entire tour, pointing the finger at an “undermining manager.”

According to Hughes’ management, Living Colour’s new management team “knowingly booked them on to the Alter Bridge tour although they were already confirmed for the Glenn Hughes co-headline tour, which had been on sale since April.”

The statement adds: “Alter Bridge and Glenn Hughes have been long-time friends and neither Alter Bridge, their management and agents or even Living Colour’s agent TKO were aware that this was taking place”

Hughes was due to promote upcoming solo album Resonate on the dates.

He says: “I am saddened and disappointed that I will not be able to perform for my UK and European fans as I had originally intended. When I partnered with Living Colour to do this tour, I thought we would be able to make something special happen at these shows.

“Unfortunately, an undermining manager got involved and in turn ruined what would have been an amazing tour. I can’t wait to get back to the UK and Europe to bring the new songs of Resonate to my fans overseas.”

Ticket holders for all tour dates will be offered refunds at the point of purchase and are asked to call the venues for more information.

Nov 08: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Nov 09: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 12: Hafan Y Môr Hard Rock Hell

Nov 14: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 19: Cambridge Junction, UK

Nov 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 22: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Nov 23: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 25: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Nov 26: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Nov 28: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 29: Milan Live Club, Italy

Dec 01: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Dec 02: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Dec 04: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Dec 05: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 08: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Dec 10: Pamplona Totem, Spain

Dec 11: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain

Dec 13: Seville Custom, Spain

Dec 14: Madrid Sala Vistalegre, Spain

Interview: Glenn Hughes explains the meaning of life