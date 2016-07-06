Trending

Black Peaks feel less pressure now debut is out

Exclusive: Black Peaks frontman Will Gardner says it’s been “plain sailing” since the 2016 release of debut album Statues

Black Peaks
Black Peaks

Black Peaks say they feel under less pressure since releasing their debut album Statues.

It was issued earlier this year – and on the third episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify, vocalist Will Gardner reveals he and his bandmates are just enjoying supporting the album on the road.

He says: “I’d say less so now that the album’s out – it’s all just plain sailing. We’re just enjoying it until the end of this record cycle. We’re out playing shows and meeting people, meeting our heroes and playing our tunes to lots of lovely people.

“There’s pressure to be out there playing shows – but we love that and I think that’s the only pressure we really feel.”

They were in the studio for 14 days putting the finishing touches to Statues, but Gardner says for their second album, he’d like a little more time to experiment with different sounds.

He continues: “On the next record it would be nice to have three weeks or a month in the studio and have more time playing around with percussion, bring a string section in – any of those kind of things.

“We always think quite big with our writing. We’re quite proggy with our approach.”

Black Peaks recently announced they’d head out on a joint UK tour with Heck in September. They’re currently on the road across Europe, with a number of shows scheduled in the UK over the next week.

The full interview is available on the latest episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify. It also features interviews former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and The Amity Affliction. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.

Tour Dates

Thursday, July 7, 2016 at 12:00PM2000 Trees FestivalCheltenham, United Kingdom
Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:30PMFibbersYork, Uk
Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Owl SanctuaryNorwich, United Kingdom
Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Craufurd ArmsOld Wolverton, United Kingdom
Friday, July 15, 2016 at 12:00PMTruck FestivalOxford, United Kingdom
Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 7:00PMThe AsylumBirmingham, United Kingdom
Sunday, July 17, 2016 at 7:00PMThe BoileroomSurrey, United Kingdom
Thursday, July 21, 2016 at 7:30PMFRüITHull, United Kingdom
Friday, July 22, 2016 at 7:00PMThe SugarmillStoke-On-Trent, United Kingdom
Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 12:00PMTramlines FestivalSheffield, United Kingdom
Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 8:00PMThe West End Centre (Summer Westival)Aldershot, United Kingdom
Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 4:00PMY Not FestivalDerbyshire, United Kingdom
Friday, August 19, 2016 at 12:00PMZaxid FestLviv, Ukraine
Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 6:00PMArctangent FestivalBristol, United Kingdom
Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PMFORT FESTBedford, United Kingdom
Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 2:30PMMacmillan Fest (Rock City Main Hall)Nottingham, United Kingdom
Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PMParishHuddersfield, United Kingdom
Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 7:00PMFleeceBristol, United Kingdom
Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 7:00PMBoston Music RoomLondon, United Kingdom
Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7:00PMBoston Music RoomLondon, United Kingdom
Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PMPlugSheffield, United Kingdom
Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PMElectric CircusEdinburgh, United Kingdom
Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 7:00PMCafe DrummondsAberdeen, United Kingdom
Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PMSlade RoomsWolverhampton, United Kingdom
Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PMClwb Ifor BachCardiff, United Kingdom
Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PMSin CitySwansea, United Kingdom
Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00PMCavernExeter, United Kingdom
Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PMTalking HeadsSouthampton, United Kingdom
Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PMKavkaAntwerp, Belgium
Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 2:30PMReeperbahn FestivalHamburg, Germany
Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PMW2Den Bosch, Netherlands
Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PMFluxZaandam, Netherlands
Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PMPumpehusetCopenhagen West, Denmark
Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PMCassiopeiaBerlin, Germany
Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PMMTCCologne, Germany
Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PMMelkwegAmsterdam, Netherlands
Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PMParadisoAmsterdam, Netherlands
Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PMLa Boule NoirParis, France

