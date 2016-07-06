Black Peaks feel less pressure now debut is out

Black Peaks say they feel under less pressure since releasing their debut album Statues.

It was issued earlier this year – and on the third episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify, vocalist Will Gardner reveals he and his bandmates are just enjoying supporting the album on the road.

He says: “I’d say less so now that the album’s out – it’s all just plain sailing. We’re just enjoying it until the end of this record cycle. We’re out playing shows and meeting people, meeting our heroes and playing our tunes to lots of lovely people.

“There’s pressure to be out there playing shows – but we love that and I think that’s the only pressure we really feel.”

They were in the studio for 14 days putting the finishing touches to Statues, but Gardner says for their second album, he’d like a little more time to experiment with different sounds.

He continues: “On the next record it would be nice to have three weeks or a month in the studio and have more time playing around with percussion, bring a string section in – any of those kind of things.

“We always think quite big with our writing. We’re quite proggy with our approach.”

Black Peaks recently announced they’d head out on a joint UK tour with Heck in September. They’re currently on the road across Europe, with a number of shows scheduled in the UK over the next week.

The full interview is available on the latest episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify. It also features interviews former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and The Amity Affliction. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.

Tour Dates

Thursday, July 7, 2016 at 12:00PM 2000 Trees Festival Cheltenham, United Kingdom Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:30PM Fibbers York, Uk Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PM The Owl Sanctuary Norwich, United Kingdom Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 7:00PM The Craufurd Arms Old Wolverton, United Kingdom Friday, July 15, 2016 at 12:00PM Truck Festival Oxford, United Kingdom Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 7:00PM The Asylum Birmingham, United Kingdom Sunday, July 17, 2016 at 7:00PM The Boileroom Surrey, United Kingdom Thursday, July 21, 2016 at 7:30PM FRüIT Hull, United Kingdom Friday, July 22, 2016 at 7:00PM The Sugarmill Stoke-On-Trent, United Kingdom Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 12:00PM Tramlines Festival Sheffield, United Kingdom Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 8:00PM The West End Centre (Summer Westival) Aldershot, United Kingdom Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 4:00PM Y Not Festival Derbyshire, United Kingdom Friday, August 19, 2016 at 12:00PM Zaxid Fest Lviv, Ukraine Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 6:00PM Arctangent Festival Bristol, United Kingdom Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM FORT FEST Bedford, United Kingdom Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 2:30PM Macmillan Fest (Rock City Main Hall) Nottingham, United Kingdom Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Parish Huddersfield, United Kingdom Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Fleece Bristol, United Kingdom Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 7:00PM Boston Music Room London, United Kingdom Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Boston Music Room London, United Kingdom Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Plug Sheffield, United Kingdom Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Electric Circus Edinburgh, United Kingdom Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Cafe Drummonds Aberdeen, United Kingdom Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Slade Rooms Wolverhampton, United Kingdom Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, United Kingdom Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Sin City Swansea, United Kingdom Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00PM Cavern Exeter, United Kingdom Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM Talking Heads Southampton, United Kingdom Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Kavka Antwerp, Belgium Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 2:30PM Reeperbahn Festival Hamburg, Germany Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM W2 Den Bosch, Netherlands Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Flux Zaandam, Netherlands Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Pumpehuset Copenhagen West, Denmark Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Cassiopeia Berlin, Germany Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM MTC Cologne, Germany Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM La Boule Noir Paris, France

