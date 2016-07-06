Black Peaks feel less pressure now debut is out

Black Peaks say they feel under less pressure since releasing their debut album Statues.
It was issued earlier this year – and on the third episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify, vocalist Will Gardner reveals he and his bandmates are just enjoying supporting the album on the road.
He says: “I’d say less so now that the album’s out – it’s all just plain sailing. We’re just enjoying it until the end of this record cycle. We’re out playing shows and meeting people, meeting our heroes and playing our tunes to lots of lovely people.
“There’s pressure to be out there playing shows – but we love that and I think that’s the only pressure we really feel.”
They were in the studio for 14 days putting the finishing touches to Statues, but Gardner says for their second album, he’d like a little more time to experiment with different sounds.
He continues: “On the next record it would be nice to have three weeks or a month in the studio and have more time playing around with percussion, bring a string section in – any of those kind of things.
“We always think quite big with our writing. We’re quite proggy with our approach.”
Black Peaks recently announced they’d head out on a joint UK tour with Heck in September. They’re currently on the road across Europe, with a number of shows scheduled in the UK over the next week.
The full interview is available on the latest episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify. It also features interviews former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and The Amity Affliction. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.
Tour Dates
|Thursday, July 7, 2016 at 12:00PM
|2000 Trees Festival
|Cheltenham, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Fibbers
|York, Uk
|Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Owl Sanctuary
|Norwich, United Kingdom
|Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Craufurd Arms
|Old Wolverton, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 15, 2016 at 12:00PM
|Truck Festival
|Oxford, United Kingdom
|Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Asylum
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Sunday, July 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Boileroom
|Surrey, United Kingdom
|Thursday, July 21, 2016 at 7:30PM
|FRüIT
|Hull, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Sugarmill
|Stoke-On-Trent, United Kingdom
|Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 12:00PM
|Tramlines Festival
|Sheffield, United Kingdom
|Sunday, July 24, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The West End Centre (Summer Westival)
|Aldershot, United Kingdom
|Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 4:00PM
|Y Not Festival
|Derbyshire, United Kingdom
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 12:00PM
|Zaxid Fest
|Lviv, Ukraine
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 6:00PM
|Arctangent Festival
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|FORT FEST
|Bedford, United Kingdom
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 2:30PM
|Macmillan Fest (Rock City Main Hall)
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Parish
|Huddersfield, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Fleece
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Boston Music Room
|London, United Kingdom
|Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Boston Music Room
|London, United Kingdom
|Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Plug
|Sheffield, United Kingdom
|Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Electric Circus
|Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cafe Drummonds
|Aberdeen, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Slade Rooms
|Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
|Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Sin City
|Swansea, United Kingdom
|Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cavern
|Exeter, United Kingdom
|Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Talking Heads
|Southampton, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Kavka
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 2:30PM
|Reeperbahn Festival
|Hamburg, Germany
|Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|W2
|Den Bosch, Netherlands
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Flux
|Zaandam, Netherlands
|Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen West, Denmark
|Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, Germany
|Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|MTC
|Cologne, Germany
|Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM
|La Boule Noir
|Paris, France