Wildhearts ex Danny McCormack positive after leg amputation

The Main Grains frontman Danny McCormack will perform the band’s upcoming support dates with The Wildhearts sitting down after having his leg amputated.

The former Wildhearts bassist is recovering from surgery to amputate his leg below the knee as a result of complications from an aneurysm that he suffered last year. And while he is some way away from being fitted with a prosthetic leg, McCormack is determined he will be ready for the shows in December.

He tells TeamRock: “I will have to play these shows sitting down, but I will play them. We are rehearsing right now and sounding good. It will probably be four to six months before I’m walking again with a prosthetic leg, but it’s going well and I can’t wait to play live again.”

McCormack is currently living in a hostel in Newcastle as he had to move out of his second floor flat. But he will get the keys to a new, ground floor apartment this week and will finally be reunited with his dog Shadow, who he hasn’t seen for months as he’s spent so much time in hospital.

He says: “Shadow is a rescue dog and he sticks to me like glue. I will see him again on Thursday when I get my new flat, which is a ground floor with wheelchair access.

“It has been a shit year for me, but it’s all positive from here on.”

McCormack has had well-documented struggles with drink and drug addiction but he says being diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years ago has helped him battle his demons.

“I was diagnosed and then they got my meds all sorted out and that let me take on the drink and drugs problems,” he says. “I’m no angel, I’m fucking Danny McCormack, but I’ve been clean for 14 months when it comes to needles.”

McCormack says that his relationship with Ginger Wildheart is also on the mend and he is grateful for his old friend allowing The Main Grains to tour the UK with them in December.

He adds: “Ginger and I had a big falling out but time is a healer. It wouldn’t have been possible to go on this tour without the help of The Wildhearts. They have been brilliant to us and we needed that because we are skint.”

McCormack thanks staff at Newcastle Freeman Hospital for their help with his recovery from surgery and says he is raring to get back onstage. “I’ve got the buzz back and I’m loving being in a band again,” he says.

“Just wait and see what we do when I’m walking again in 2017.”

The Main Grains released a video for their new track I’d Rather Be In California last week. The track is taken from their debut mini-album Don’t Believe Everything You Think.

The Wildhearts/The Main Grains UK tour 2016

Dec 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 15: Newcastle Riverside

Dec 16: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 17: London O2 Forum

Dec 18: Manchester Ritz

