Ghost add cowbell player for Texas shows

Ghost recruited a cowbell player for their two Texas dates.

The sixth Nameless Ghoul performed onstage during their shows at Lubbock’s City Bank Auditorium and San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre last week. The two shows saw the Swedish outfit add two older songs to their setlist, If You Have Ghosts and Elizabeth.

Ghost say: “While in Lubbock, Texas last night, Ghost brought back If You Have Ghosts. If you look closely you might just see a mystery sixth Ghoul on cowbell.”

In a second video shared by the Swedish band, in which frontman Papa Emeritus orders the Nameless Ghoul to climb down from a stage monitor, they say: “Papa does not seem that impressed with that Cowbell Ghoul. However, another amazing ritual in San Antonio.”

Watch videos featuring the mystery member below.

Meanwhile, a Nameless Ghoul recently explained why the evolution of the music industry and the focus on streaming services is actually “good” for music. They’re currently working on their fourth studio album.

Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL

Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL

Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

