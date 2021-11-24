Black Friday mega deal: save 30% on Vans shoes, clothing & accessories

While we’ve been keeping our eyes open for Black Friday music deals, we’ve also been having a scout around to find other bargains – and we’re happy to say that Vans UK have kicked off their Black Friday sale and are offering 30% off their range of shoes, clothing and accessories.

One deal that caught our eye was on the Anaheim Factory SK-8 HI 38 DX shoes, which are down from £85 to £59.50 in black/black leather, while three other design variations are also available with 30% off.

How about a nice saving of more than £25 on this pair of Vans? This particular deal is on the black and black/leather versions, but other discounts are available on other designs.

The Vans Black Friday sale will run until November 29 and covers a whole range of footwear, but don’t forget to check out their range of clothing which includes t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and there’s also a wide range of items for kids – all of them with 30% off

As for their accessories range with 30% off, they have a whole pile of backpacks, baseball caps, Tote bags, sunglasses and hats.

To help, we’ve picked out some of our favourite items from the Vans Black Friday sale below.

Tie Print Patchwork Old Skool Shoes: £75 Tie Print Patchwork Old Skool Shoes: £75 , now £52.50

There’s a cool £22.50 off the price of these eye-catching Old Skool Vans, which made their debut back in 1977 - the same year that Star Wars first hit the silver screen! The fact the range is still going shows just how popular these are.

Skate Half Cab Shoes: Were Skate Half Cab Shoes: Were £70 , now £49

Vans have redesigned their Skate Classics collection and that includes these Skate Half Cabs which are perfect for skateboarding or kicking about in. Save £21 right now.

Sideshield Hoodie: Was Sideshield Hoodie: Was £58 , now £40.60

The Vans “Off The Wall” slogan is emblazoned across the back of this Port Royale-coloured hoodie, while the Vans logo is represented on the front. Made from 100% cotton and now £17.40 cheaper than it was before.

Old Skool IIII Backpack: Was Old Skool IIII Backpack: Was £30 , now £21

With a vector-style skull design, this backpack really stands out from the crowd. It has two main pockets and a side pocket for a water bottle.

Retro Active Crew Sweatshirt: Was Retro Active Crew Sweatshirt: Was £55 , now £38.50

We love the colour of this three-shade sweatshirt which features the Vans logo across the front. A great fit for a cold winter’s day.

Court Side Hat: Was Court Side Hat: Was £28 , now £19.60

A Court Side Hat or baseball cap - you decide. It’s a rugged cap no matter what you call it and Vans have reduced the price on the Pomegranate and Chalk Violet colour options.