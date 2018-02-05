Black Country Communion share Love Remains studio video

Black Country Communion have shared a studio video of their performance of Love Remains.

The track features on the band’s latest album BCCIV, which launched in September last year via Mascot Records.

Vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes previously revealed his inspiration for the song.

He told My Rock World: “I wrote a song for my father when he passed away, called Love Remains. The chorus was very sensitive and it sounds like a song written for someone that had just passed. So it’s a very personal song for me.”

He added: “All the songs were written with a topic. This album is about walking through the fear, having faith, hope, the killing of dolphins, which I’m against, of course.”

BCCIV is now available to purchase via Amazon.

Black Country Communion: "If I wasn’t in this band, I'd want to be in this band"