Black Country Communion release behind-the-scenes interview video

Supergroup Black Country Communion have released the first in a series of three videos documenting the making of their new album, BCCIV, which is released by Mascot Records on September 22_._

The album is the band’s first since 2013’s Afterglow and comes after the announcement their comeback in April last year.

BCCIV was recorded over seven days with producer Kevin Shirley, who has worked extensively with Bonamassa. “What I was hoping to feel at the end of seven day was exhausted, but joyous,” says the guitarist. “This is not easy, doing an album in seven day. You’re working hard. You’re tired, and you feel it everywhere. And I feel joyous!

“I did it because I missed it, and I missed those guys. I missed the laughs, I missed the camaraderie, and I missed the music. Truth be told, it was a very special week for me, and I think we have a very special album. I think we have the best album that we’ve done.”

“All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums,” says Hughes. “However, the new album is more of a progression as we wanted to be careful not to repeat the previous albums. A lot has happened since we last recorded Aferglow, so, in many ways, the new album shows Black Country Communion with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you’re looking for a folk album, this ain’t the one.”

Black Country Communion announced the album’s release at the beginning of the month, and have three UK shows lined up for the new year (dates below). Tickets are on sale now.

Since the announcement, the band have released a video for Collide. BCCIV can be pre-ordered now.

Black Country Communion UK Dates

Jan 02: Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Jan 04: Hammersmith Apollo, London

Black Country Communion BCCIV tracklist

Collide Over My Head The Last Song For My Resting Place Sway The Cove The Crow Wanderlust Love Remains Awake When The Morning Comes

