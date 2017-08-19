Joanne Shaw Taylor brings the blues to life in Jimi Hendrix's flat

Guitarist and singer Joanne Shaw Taylor has filmed a live version of Dyin’ To Know, the opening track from last year’s Wild album, in Jimi Hendrix’s former flat. The apartment, on the top floor of 23 Brook Street in London’s West End, where the guitar icon lived between 1968 and 1969, opened its doors to visitors last February after a £2.4million, lottery-funded refurbishment to restore the property to the state it was in during Hendrix’s residence.

The flat is part of the Handel & Hendrix attraction, which also includes the former house of composer George Handel’s, who lived at 25 Brook Street in the early 18th century.

“It was such an honour to be asked to perform at the Hendrix/Handel Museum,” says Taylor. “Without Jimi Hendrix’s music I wouldn’t be the songwriter or guitarist I am. And to top it off to be able to have a private tour of the part of the house that belonged to Handel was amazing. They’ve recreated it so well you really feel like you’ve stepped back in time.”

Taylor’s performance is part of a series of films called the Hendrix Flat Sessions, which have also featured performances from Oscar Jerome and My Baby.

“When Hendrix moved in on July 4, 1968, he was entering a period of his life when his musical foundations were no longer stable,” say the Handel & Hendrix’s curators. “He was considering the next phase of his career, with release of the Electric Ladyland LP due later that summer.

“His musical life thrived inside the flat – it was the scene of many hours of writing, constant visits by fellow musicians, hours of playing records at high volume and countless jam sessions. It was the place he returned to after his blistering Royal Albert Hall shows on in February 1969.”

Taylor released a video for No Reason To Stay in March, and will tour The UK in November (dates below). Tickets for the Hendrix & Handel museum are available online.

Joanne Shaw Taylor UK tour

Nov 07: Sage, Gateshead

Nov 09: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Nov 10: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Nov 12: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Nov 14: Colston Hall, Bristol

Nov 15: Royal Festival Hall, London

Nov 20: Symphony Hall, Birmingham

