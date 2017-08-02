Watch video for new Black Country Communion track Collide

Black Country Communion have released a studio video for their new track Collide.

The promo comes hot on the heels of the announcement that vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes, drummer Jason Bonham, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and guitarist and vocalist Joe Bonamassa will release their new album BCCIV on September 22 via Mascot Records.

Explaining the reason to get back together to record the follow-up to Afterglow after disbanding in 2013, Bonamassa said: “I just felt the time was right for Black Country Communion to go back into the studio and write and record a new album.

“When I contacted Glenn, Derek and Jason, they immediately agreed to give it shot. The timing was right.”

Hughes revealed that they spend four months writing the album, saying: “I think the results speak for themselves.”

He added: “All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums, however, the new album is more of a progression as we wanted to be careful not to repeat the previous albums.

“A lot has happened since we last recorded Aferglow, so, in many ways, the new album shows Black Country Communion with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you’re looking for a folk album, this ain’t the one.”

Black Country Communion have lined up two UK shows in early January in support of the record. They’ll perform at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall on January 2 and London’s Hammersmith Apollo on January 4.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, August 4 via Ticketmaster.

BCCIV is now available for pre-order. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Black Country Communion BCCIV tracklist

Collide Over My Head The Last Song For My Resting Place Sway The Cove The Crow Wanderlust Love Remains Awake When The Morning Comes

