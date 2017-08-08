Glenn Hughes talks new Black Country Communion album

Glenn Hughes has spoken about the main themes behind Black Country Communion’s upcoming album BCCIV.

The follow-up to 2013’s Afterglow will arrive on September 22 via Mascot Records, with the band recently releasing the first track from the record in the shape of Collide.

Hughes tells MyRockWorld: “All the songs were written with a topic. This album is about walking through the fear, having faith, hope, the killing of dolphins, which I’m against, of course.

“Wanderlust is a song that was written about my travels and always returning home – to get back home to a safe place. The Crow, a very intense rock track written about the bird that watches over the band – it’s really a great song about the Black Country.

“I wrote a song for my father when he passed away, called Love Remains. The chorus was very sensitive and it sounds like a song written for someone that had just passed. So it’s a very personal song for me.”

As for The Last Song For My Resting Place, Hughes says: “Guitarist Joe Bonamassa said, ‘I’ve got this idea about writing a song about the head violin player – or the leader of the orchestra on the Titanic.’

“So he wrote a lyric about the violin player. I thought it was a great opportunity to show how versatile Joe is on this particular song.”

Hughes reveals that the idea for Over My Head came to him in the middle of the night, when he began singing the title.

He explains: “My wife said, ‘Honey, what’s that?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, but I have to go and record it.’ I left the bedroom and wrote a song around that very melodic chorus. That’s the way I took it to Joe and we finished it together.”

Black Country Communion have lined up two UK shows in early January in support of the record. They’ll perform at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall on January 2 and London’s Hammersmith Apollo on January 4.

BCCIV is now available for pre-order. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Black Country Communion BCCIV tracklist

Collide Over My Head The Last Song For My Resting Place Sway The Cove The Crow Wanderlust Love Remains Awake When The Morning Comes

