Big Big Train release live video for Alive

Big Big Train have uploaded a clip of Alive filmed at their October 2019 live show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

Bass player Greg Spawton says: “With so many people having to spend time at home at the moment we thought we would make some additional video content available. We hope all viewers and listeners are safe and well.”

Adds vocalist David Longdon: “Alive is about the joys to be found in being out and about in the world. One day, hopefully soon, we can rediscover the simple pleasures of travelling and sharing good company.”



Big Big Train’s European tour is due to commence with a show at Friars, Aylesbury on July 16. However, with so many gig cancellations, there’s uncertainty over whether the tour can go ahead. The band’s US and Canada tour, due to take place in May, has already fallen victim to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.