Big Big Train release Ingenious Devices teaser video

UK proggers Big Big Train have released a teaser video for their upcoming epic track compilation Ingenious Devices, which the band will release through English Electric Recordings on June 30. You can watch the video below.

Ingenious Devices is a new five-track release which features new versions of a trilogy of revered Big Big Train epic tracks – East Coast Racer, Brooklands and Voyager – about how mankind has used its ingenuity to extend its reach by the development and deployment of technology, pus a new live version of Atlantic Cable, which was recorded on the band’s tour in September 2022, plus a a previously unreleased orchestral piece called The Book of Ingenious Devices, which links East Coast Racer and Brooklands. Late singer David Longdon features on East Coast Racer, Brooklands and Voyager, while new vocalist Alberto Bravin sings on the live version of Atlantic Cable.

“I was always happy with the original recorded version of East Coast Racer, but adding the strings at Abbey Road gave the song a further lift and the new recording also features Dave Gregory’s guitar solo on the closing section, a solo which has only previously featured on live performances of the song," explains Greg Spwton. "I am pleased we now have the definitive studio version on Ingenious Devices. The timing of this release also deliberately ties in with the 85th anniversary of the Mallard’s speed record which inspired the lyric.

“By contrast, I was never entirely satisfied with Brooklands and felt it got a bit overlooked on the Folklore album,” Spawton continues. “That is perhaps why we’ve not played the song live yet. The Abbey Road strings have significantly enhanced Brooklands and I’m delighted with the outcome. The changes to Voyager are more subtle but still elevate the song beyond the version on our Grand Tour album.”

"Atlantic Cable was recorded at our second show of the tour last year," adds Alberto Bravin. "It’s not an easy song to play at all and we were both amazed and relieved that we pulled it off so well. I experienced a real baptism of fire playing that show in front of over 1,000 passionate BBT fans, but their response to the song and the rest of our live set that night was truly motivating.”

Ingenious Devices will be available as CD, download from English Electric Recordings and as a black and limited edition coloured double vinyl versions in a gatefold sleeve via Plane Groovy. You can viw the new artwrok and tracklsiting bellow.

The album will be available on all major streaming platforms from July 28.

(Image credit: English Electric Recordings)

Big Big Train: Ingenious Devices

1. East Coast Racer

2. The Book of Ingenious Devices

3. Brooklands

4. Voyager

5. Atlantic Cable (recorded live in September 2022)