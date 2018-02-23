Toto announce the limited edition All In box set

Toto have announced that pre-orders for their limited edition box set titled All In are now open.

It’s set to ship in the autumn and won’t be available in retail stores – with pre-orders only being taken until April 10.

It’ll be released via Legacy Recordings and will feature the albums Toto, Hydra, Turn Back, IV, Isolation, Fahrenheit, The Seventh One, Kingdom Of Desire, Tambu, Mindfields and Toto XX.

The package will also feature a previously unreleased EP titled Live In Tokyo which was recorded during the band’s 1980 tour.

An LP named Old Is New is also included in the bumper box set, featuring 10 tracks – seven of which are previously unreleased, while an additional Blu-ray includes the Live In Paris performance and Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound.

All In also includes an 80-page hardcover book which features notes and previously unseen photos and every copy with be bundled with a numbered certificate signed by the band.

All the material in All In was remastered by Toto and Elliot Scheiner.

Toto are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below.

Toto 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour 2018

Feb 24: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Feb 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Mar 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Mar 04: Sofia National Palace Of Culture, Bulgaria

Mar 05: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Sports Hall, Macedonia

Mar 09: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia

Mar 10: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Mar 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Mar 13: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Mar 15: Lille Zenith, France

Mar 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 18: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 20: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Mar 22: Geneva Arena Geneva, Switzerland

Mar 23: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Mar 25: Marseille Dome, France

Mar 26: Toulouse Zenith, France

Mar 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Mar 29: Luxembourg City Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 30: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 02: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 04: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 05: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 07: Belfast Waterfront Auditorium, UK

Apr 08: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

