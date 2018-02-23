Touchstone bring in former Karnataka vocalist Hayley Griffiths for Trinity III

Touchstone have confirmed that they’ve recruited former Karnataka vocalist Hayley Griffiths for their upcoming performance at Trinity III.

The event, which will also feature the Steve Rothery Band, Knifeworld, Ghost Community, Last Flight To Pluto and Tin Spirits, will take place at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on May 12 and will raise money for Cancer Research UK, Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Griffiths will take to the stage with Touchstone after Aggie Figurska stepped away from the band at the end of 2017.

Guitarist Adam Hodgson says: “We are so thrilled to have Hayley on board for this show. We have got on so well and it’s been a great laugh swapping band stories, say no more!

“We have devised a set with some Touchstone festival classics, some tunes from the past getting a good dusting off and even a song that’s not even Touchstone.

“We think it’s going to be a stonking set and we are looking forward to blasting it out in London this coming May.”

Tickets for Trinity III are now on sale.

