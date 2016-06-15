Biffy Clyro release Animal Style video

Trending

Biffy Clyro have released a video for their track Animal Style.

It features on the Scottish outfit’s upcoming album Ellipsis, which is out on July 8 and available for pre-order through the band’s official website.

Biffy frontman Simon Neil previously said they wouldn’t rush the follow-up to 2013’s Opposites.

He said: “On this one, when I say stripped back, it’s not going to sound skeletal or anything but perhaps a bit more aggressive. Coming off the back of a double album, it’s important to be really concise.”

Biffy Clyro are currently on tour across Europe.

Biffy Clyro Ellipsis tracklist

  1. Wolves Of Winter
  2. Friends and Enemies
  3. Animal Style
  4. Re-arrange
  5. Herex
  6. Medicine
  7. Flammable
  8. On A Bang
  9. Small Wishes
  10. Howl
  11. People
  12. Don’t, Won’t, Can’t (Deluxe Only)
  13. In The Name Of The Wee Man (Deluxe Only)

Biffy Clyro 2016 tour dates

Jun 15: Bergen Bergenfest, Norway
Jun 18: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain
Jun 25: Belfast Belsonic 2016, UK
Jun 30: Norrkoping Bravalla, Sweden
Jul 01: Roskilde 2016, Sweden
Jul 02: Tornavansaari Provinssirock, Finland
Jul 07: Lisbon NOS Alive, Porugal
Jul 10: Monza I-Days Festival, Italy
Jul 15: Benicassim FIB, Spain
Jul 22: Nilgata Fuji Rock, Japan
Jul 24: Icheon Jisan Valley Rock Festival, South Korea
Aug 18: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland
Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands 2016, Netherlands
Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 26: Wetherby Leeds Festival, UK
Aug 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK
Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK
Oct 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 23: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 24: Berlin Max Schmelin-Halle, Germany
Oct 25: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Nov 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 08: Frankfurt Festhalle-Messe, Germany
Nov 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

