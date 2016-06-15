Biffy Clyro release Animal Style video

Biffy Clyro have released a video for their track Animal Style.

It features on the Scottish outfit’s upcoming album Ellipsis, which is out on July 8 and available for pre-order through the band’s official website.

Biffy frontman Simon Neil previously said they wouldn’t rush the follow-up to 2013’s Opposites.

He said: “On this one, when I say stripped back, it’s not going to sound skeletal or anything but perhaps a bit more aggressive. Coming off the back of a double album, it’s important to be really concise.”

Biffy Clyro are currently on tour across Europe.

Biffy Clyro Ellipsis tracklist

Wolves Of Winter Friends and Enemies Animal Style Re-arrange Herex Medicine Flammable On A Bang Small Wishes Howl People Don’t, Won’t, Can’t (Deluxe Only) In The Name Of The Wee Man (Deluxe Only)

Jun 15: Bergen Bergenfest, Norway

Jun 18: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jun 25: Belfast Belsonic 2016, UK

Jun 30: Norrkoping Bravalla, Sweden

Jul 01: Roskilde 2016, Sweden

Jul 02: Tornavansaari Provinssirock, Finland

Jul 07: Lisbon NOS Alive, Porugal

Jul 10: Monza I-Days Festival, Italy

Jul 15: Benicassim FIB, Spain

Jul 22: Nilgata Fuji Rock, Japan

Jul 24: Icheon Jisan Valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Aug 18: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands 2016, Netherlands

Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 26: Wetherby Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Oct 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 23: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 24: Berlin Max Schmelin-Halle, Germany

Oct 25: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Nov 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 08: Frankfurt Festhalle-Messe, Germany

Nov 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

