Biffy Clyro release Animal Style video

Biffy Clyro have released a video for their track Animal Style.
It features on the Scottish outfit’s upcoming album Ellipsis, which is out on July 8 and available for pre-order through the band’s official website.
Biffy frontman Simon Neil previously said they wouldn’t rush the follow-up to 2013’s Opposites.
He said: “On this one, when I say stripped back, it’s not going to sound skeletal or anything but perhaps a bit more aggressive. Coming off the back of a double album, it’s important to be really concise.”
Biffy Clyro are currently on tour across Europe.
Biffy Clyro Ellipsis tracklist
- Wolves Of Winter
- Friends and Enemies
- Animal Style
- Re-arrange
- Herex
- Medicine
- Flammable
- On A Bang
- Small Wishes
- Howl
- People
- Don’t, Won’t, Can’t (Deluxe Only)
- In The Name Of The Wee Man (Deluxe Only)
Biffy Clyro 2016 tour dates
Jun 15: Bergen Bergenfest, Norway
Jun 18: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain
Jun 25: Belfast Belsonic 2016, UK
Jun 30: Norrkoping Bravalla, Sweden
Jul 01: Roskilde 2016, Sweden
Jul 02: Tornavansaari Provinssirock, Finland
Jul 07: Lisbon NOS Alive, Porugal
Jul 10: Monza I-Days Festival, Italy
Jul 15: Benicassim FIB, Spain
Jul 22: Nilgata Fuji Rock, Japan
Jul 24: Icheon Jisan Valley Rock Festival, South Korea
Aug 18: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland
Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands 2016, Netherlands
Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 26: Wetherby Leeds Festival, UK
Aug 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK
Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK
Oct 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 23: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 24: Berlin Max Schmelin-Halle, Germany
Oct 25: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Nov 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 08: Frankfurt Festhalle-Messe, Germany
Nov 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
The 10 best Biffy Clyro songs picked by their tour manager Neil