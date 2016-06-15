Letlive release If I’m The Devil documentary

Letlive have released an online documentary focusing on the background of their latest album If I’m The Devil.

The 30-minute film features interviews with all band members and includes live footage, while frontman Jason Aalon Butler goes into depth about the title of the record of the same name and the inspiration behind it.

He says: “Being the person that writes lyrics for this band, I went through a lot of figuring out who I am in the band and learning that at times throughout my life, I may have been considered the opposite of what I believed I was. One way of representing that would be the devil.

“My question to myself would always be, ‘If I’m this negative thing, what are all these things I’m fighting against?”

Butler previously revealed he’d taken a more deliberate approach to songwriting on the follow-up to 2013’s The Blackest Beautiful.

Letlive are currently on tour across the US.

Letlive 2016 summer US tour

Jun 15: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 17: Odessa Club Patron, TX

Jun 18: Dallas The Door, TX

Jun 19: Tulsa The Vanguard, OK

Jun 21: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Jun 22: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jun 24: Atlanta The Masquerade Hell, GA

Jun 25: Orlando The Social, FL

Jun 26: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jun 28: Jacksonville 1094 Music Hall, FL

Jun 29: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Jun 30: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jul 05: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Jul 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Jul 09: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jul 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Jul 12: Cleveland Agora Theatre and Ballroom, OH

Jul 15: Columbus Park Street Salon, OH

Jul 16: Pontiac The Crofoot, MI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 18: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Jul 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jul 21: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jul 22: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jul 23: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jul 25: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Jul 27: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jul 29: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Jul 30: San Francisco Social Hall SF, CA

Jul 31: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

