Ace Frehley: Gene Simmons is sweet and sensitive

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley says that singer and bassist Gene Simmons is actually a “sweet, sensitive guy.”

The rock star has faced backlash in recent years over his controversial opinions. But Frehley says his ex-bandmate Simmons just “can’t help himself” – and adds that he has a softer side that people don’t always see.

Frehley tells Sixx Sense: “I think he’s coming down with Tourette’s Syndrome. He can’t help himself sometimes.

“But you’ve gotta love that guy. I mean, he saved my life twice. I was in the hospital in 2005 out here in Los Angeles, and I was leaving the hospital, and I was supposed to leave in a wheelchair.

“Most people when they leave hospital are wheeled down to the lobby and then you get in a limo. He picked me up and carried me all the way downstairs. He didn’t want me to be in a wheelchair. I mean, how sweet of a guy is that?”

Frehley adds: “Gene comes off very abrasive and like a money-grabbing guy, but, you know, there’s another side to Gene. There’s that sweet, sensitive guy that you don’t always see. But it’s there.

“I worked with the guy for years, on and off, so I’m used to anything Gene says and does. But as of late, he’s been a little more outspoken than in the past.”

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley recently revealed he and Frehley had reconnected – but he doesn’t believe the ex-guitarist will return to the band.

Frehley has a number of solo tour dates scheduled over the coming months. Kiss will also commence their Freedom To Rock US tour next month.

Aug 26: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Sep 30: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Oct 01: Lakewood Rock Carnival, NJ

Kiss 2016 Freedom To Rock US tour

Jul 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Jul 09: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Jul 10: Kennewick Toyota Center, WA

Jul 15: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Jul 16: Bozeman Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

Jul 18: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Jul 20: Independence Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, MO

Jul 22: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 23: Springfield JQH Arena, MO

Jul 25: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Jul 27: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

Jul 29: Cheyenne Cheyenne Frontier Days, WY

Jul 30: Minot North Dakota State Fair, ND

Aug 01: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN

Aug 03: Duluth Amsoil Arena, MN

Aug 05: Moline iWireless Arena, IL

Aug 06: La Crosse La Crosse Center, WI

Aug 08: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center , WI

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial ColiseumIN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV

In praise of Gene Simmons, uber-troll