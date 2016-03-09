Beth Hart calls on fans to help with Mama video

Beth Hart is calling on fans to submit footage of them and their moms for a new music video.

She’s working on a promo for her track Mama This One’s For You – from latest album Better Than Home – and she wants to include her fans in the process.

In a video appeal for submissions, Hart says: “We have an idea that, in the video, instead of it just being footage of me and my mom, we also wanted it to be footage of you guys and your moms.

“We thought it would be a really cool thing if you guys came up with footage of you hugging your mom, kissing your mom, laughing with your mom, walking with your mom – something cool that just shows the love you have with your mom.

“Send some of the footage so we can put it together and make a whole music video of all of us and your moms. We’re really excited. We’ll release it in a couple of months.”

For details on how to submit your footage, visit Hart’s website.

Hart tours the UK in November.

BETH HART UK TOUR 2016

Nov 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 13: Gateshead Sage

Nov 14: Glasgow Academy

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 19: Bournemouth Solent Hall

Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall