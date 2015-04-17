Beth Hart: Better Than Home

After a lifetime of amazing opportunities dashed by personal turmoil, Better Than Home finds Beth Hart on an even keel and in a confessional frame of mind, with family at the forefront of her thoughts.

From the uncomfortable daddy issues of Tell Her You Belong To Me, to the paean to marriage of Mechanical Heart and the dewy-eyed piano ballad Mama This One’s For You, her heart is laid bare in a manner that just manages to avoid becoming cloying.

It helps, of course, that she has the kind of belting blues-rock voice that could bring down light aircraft, rocking up the more maudlin moments like fireworks at a wake./o:p

