Watch pop superstar Chappell Roan absolutely kill it with a brilliant cover of Heart’s Barracuda

Pop superstar Chappell Roan showed off her rock credentials with a suprise cover of Heart’s Barracuda at Spain’s Primavera festival.

The Pink Pony Club singer dropped the faithful, guitar-heavy cover of the US band’s 1977 classic mid-way through her headlining set last night (June 7), playing it alongside her own hits such as Good Luck Babe, Red Wine Supernova and Femininomenon.

It’s not the first time Roan has covered the Heart song. She played it live at the Austin City Limits festival in 2024, where she introduced it as her “favorite song.” She also covered it last October at the Council Bluffs, Iowa, stop of her Midwest Princess Tour.

Last month, Roan appeared on Heart singer Ann Wilson’s After Dinner Thinks podcast, where she told Wilson: “I think you have the best voice in rock…… I was like, ‘Actually, this is the coolest song ever. And I feel like a rock star!’”

Watch footage of Chappell Roan covering Barracuda below.

chappell roan performing a cover of ‘barracuda’ by heart at primavera sound barcelona pic.twitter.com/SX3RVmP9m5June 7, 2025

After Dinner Thinks with Ann Wilson - The Sixth Episode (with Chappell Roan & Lucy Dacus) - YouTube Watch On