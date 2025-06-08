Watch pop superstar Chappell Roan absolutely kill it with a brilliant cover of Heart’s Barracuda
Chappell Roan delivered a faithful version of Heart’s 1977 hit Barracuda at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival
Pop superstar Chappell Roan showed off her rock credentials with a suprise cover of Heart’s Barracuda at Spain’s Primavera festival.
The Pink Pony Club singer dropped the faithful, guitar-heavy cover of the US band’s 1977 classic mid-way through her headlining set last night (June 7), playing it alongside her own hits such as Good Luck Babe, Red Wine Supernova and Femininomenon.
It’s not the first time Roan has covered the Heart song. She played it live at the Austin City Limits festival in 2024, where she introduced it as her “favorite song.” She also covered it last October at the Council Bluffs, Iowa, stop of her Midwest Princess Tour.
Last month, Roan appeared on Heart singer Ann Wilson’s After Dinner Thinks podcast, where she told Wilson: “I think you have the best voice in rock…… I was like, ‘Actually, this is the coolest song ever. And I feel like a rock star!’”
Watch footage of Chappell Roan covering Barracuda below.
chappell roan performing a cover of ‘barracuda’ by heart at primavera sound barcelona pic.twitter.com/SX3RVmP9m5June 7, 2025
Classic Rock Newsletter
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Classic Rock is the online home of the world's best rock'n'roll magazine. We bring you breaking news, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as unrivalled access to the biggest names in rock music; from Led Zeppelin to Deep Purple, Guns N’ Roses to the Rolling Stones, AC/DC to the Sex Pistols, and everything in between. Our expert writers bring you the very best on established and emerging bands plus everything you need to know about the mightiest new music releases.