Beth Hart confirms UK tour

Beth Hart has confirmed a seven-date UK tour for November 2016.

It follows an acclaimed run of British shows in May this year, and the release of seventh album Better Than Home the previous month. She played a sold-out solo show at London’s Union Chapel this week.

Hart recently said of the follow-up to 2014’s Bang Bang Boom Boom: “This record is not like that aesthetic. I bounce all over the place, man. I’ve got multiple personalities. A lot of them.

“Keep working on telling the truth – that’s my mantra for the music. Tell the truth, work your ass off, and keep going there. I’ve got four things I have to do and the rest I leave to the wind – pray, work out, eat right, and keep in contact with my doctor.”

She’s currently working on her eighth record, set to be released before she returns to the UK.

A special guest support act is to be named in due course. Tickets go on sale on December 18 (Friday).

Beth Hart UK tour 2016

Nov 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 13: Gateshead Sage

Nov 14: Glasgow Academy

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 19: Bournemouth Solent Hall

Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 23: London Royal Festival Hall