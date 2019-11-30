Cyber Monday music deals 2019: the best deals for music fans

Cyber Monday almost upon us. Alongside Black Friday – aka the day after Thanksgiving – it has has become the biggest and maddest online shopping event of the year.

Our team of experts, working alongside our colleagues on MusicRadar, TechRadar, What HiFi, Guitar World and more, have scoured the net for the best deals on music gear, from music listening tech to guitars, band merch and Dr Martens.

Our Top 10 Cyber Monday music picks:

Marshall Monitor bluetooth headphones: were £220, now £98 at Amazon

Soulful sound performance, big on comfort and with those iconic rock'n'roll good looks, this is a great chance to snap up premium headphones for a much more affordable price. Hell, they sure beat Beats.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This handy little speaker can be taken to the pool or beach, and an IPX7 rating means it’ll survive being in water for up to 30 minutes. You don’t have to worry about losing it to the depths either – the Wonderboom floats.View Deal

Denon DP-400: £449 £249 at Currys

This turntable promises high quality playback, an auto-lift S-shape tonearm, built-in phono equaliser and a moving magnet cartridge included which means you can set up and get listening right out of the box.View Deal

Jarre AeroSkull XS Bluetooth Speaker: was £219, now £69.87

Probably the maddest Bluetooth speaker bargain you'll see this Cyber Monday. At almost £150 off, there isn;t much that needs to be said about this: IT'S A GIANT CHROME SKULL THAT PLAYS MUSIC AND WE WANT ONE FOR THE OFFICE!View Deal

Logitech 5.1 Surround Sound Speakers: were £349 , now £141

If you work from home, have an office, or just find yourself playing a lot of music through your laptop, then this 1000w, THX-certified system could just be about to change your life. At 59% off, a saving of £207, forget getting yourself a Bluetooth speaker, and get this astonishing set.View Deal

Sony Wh-XB900N headphones: were £230, now £129

Wireless, noise cancelling, comfortable, with a long battery life and exceptional audio performance – Sony has nailed it. As Techradar commented: "There aren't many headphones out there in the market that are able to provide this kind of listening experience."View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 earbuds: were £ 275, now £134

Airpods? Pfft. For around the same price you can get great sound, stylish looks, a brand name you can trust, a super cool carrying case and that warm fuzzy feeling you get from knowing that you didn't spend £275 on them. Thank us later.View Deal

David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were £90 , now £58.50

These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.

Cyber Monday deals by category:

Headphones

Positive Vibrations 2 Wireless Headphones | Now £41

The Silver version of these Bluetooth 4.2 wireless cans are going for an absolute steal, and other colours are on sale too – they were £69.99. Enjoy up to 12 hours of music listening per charge, with simple on-ear remote controls to play, pause and skip tracks with just a tap. There’s also a built-in microphone for making voice calls.View Deal

Apple AirPods w/Charging Case |Now £129 | Was £159

OUT OF STOCK This is one of the best deals we've seen so far on the latest Apple AirPods with Charging Case, and we aren't sure how long this one’s going to last, so if you want Apple’s iconic wireless earbuds with £30 off, buy now. The AirPods feature Siri voice assistant, plus touch-tap controls on the AirPods themselves to pause music/skip tracks.View Deal

Apple AirPods w/Charging Case |Now $144 |Was $159

The latest version of the basic Apple AirPods are super-easy to use with your phone or tablet, and right now you can save $20. They’re always on and always connected – take them out of your ears and they automatically pause whatever you’re listening to. Enjoy a powerful sound filling your ears for up to five hours listening time and three hours of talk time per charge.View Deal

AirPods w/Wireless Charging Case |Now $165 | Was $199

It’s the same story as above, but here you get the added convenience of a wireless charging case plus a huge $34 saving. To take advantage of wire-free charging, just pop the case down on a Qi-compatible charging mat. Just 15 minutes charging delivers up to three hours of music playback or two hours talk time.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 earbuds: were £ 275, now £134

Airpods? Pfft. For around the same price you can get great sound, stylish looks, a brand name you can trust, a super cool carrying case and that warm fuzzy feeling you get from knowing that you didn't spend £275 on them. Thank us later.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349, now $279 @Walmart Looking for some premium wireless noise cancelling Bluetooth Headphones? These comfy cans are ideal for drowning out the din on your commute or long train journey. You can control your tunes with Google Assistant, too. View Deal

Sony Wh-XB900N headphones: were £230, now £129

Wireless, noise cancelling, comfortable, with a long battery life and exceptional audio performance – Sony has nailed it. As Techradar commented: "There aren't many headphones out there in the market that are able to provide this kind of listening experience."View Deal

Marshall Monitor bluetooth headphones: were £220, now £98 at Amazon

Soulful sound performance, big on comfort and with those iconic rock'n'roll good looks, this is a great chance to snap up premium headphones for a much more affordable price. Hell, they sure beat Beats.View Deal

SoundLink wireless headphones II: were £199, now £119

The SoundLink IIs give you up to 15 hours of play time and the deep, immersive sound that Bose is known for. Foldable, comfortable, light: not for nothing have Google's user reviews scored them at 4.7 out of 5.View Deal

Turntables

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB: £249 £199 at Currys

This sleek turntable delivers a robust build, powerful direct drive with pitch control and USB interface – which makes it a good option for either mixing or home use.View Deal

Lenco L-3808 White: £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

This turntable allows you to go direct drive without splashing too much cash, and delivers excellent sound quality for a relatively small financial outlay. Ease of use makes this one a no-brainer.View Deal

Denon DP-400: £449.00 £249.00 at Currys

This turntable promises high quality playback, an auto-lift S-shape tonearm, built-in phono equaliser and a moving magnet cartridge included which means you can set up and get listening right out of the box.View Deal

ION Audio PRO500BT wireless turntable: was £349, now £230

It's analogue but it Bluetooths. It's for people who want to play their records AND rip those records to convert them to digital files. And, if you like, it can just be a plain old record player, plugged in to an amp and speakers and looking super cool.View Deal

Victrola VPRO-3100: $79.99 at Best Buy

Easy to use and connect and with great sound quality, this is a serious contender for those starting out. Includes software to digitise your vinyl collection.View Deal

Victrola VPRO-3100: £129.99 £99.99 at Currys

Easy to use and connect and with great sound quality, this is a serious contender for those starting out. Includes software to digitise your vinyl collection.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP60-XBT-BK: $149.99 $119.99

Now just $119.99 at Walmart, this fully automatic Bluetooth belt-drive stereo turntable would be a great addition to your music listening setup. The die-cast aluminium platter is a firm foundation for your wax and it sounds great to boot.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP60-USB: $129.99 $99

As above, but in a fetching silver option. A good entry-level turntable with decent sound, now available for a snip of a price at Walmart.View Deal

Pioneer DJ PLX-500 £299.00 £249.00 at Currys

According to the manufacturers, this turntable "adopts the exact layout of the club-standard PLX-1000", which they promise means "you'll find it easy to go from mixing for fun to playing for a packed dancefloor". Also no-doubt perfect for practicing those nu-metal scratching skills.View Deal

Denon DP-450: £529.99 £399 at Currys

A slightly pricier sibling to the DP-400 above, this upgrade includes the option to digitise your record collection via USB. It also delivers great sound, looks tasty and has what the experts call an "audiophile build quality".View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP2X: £169 £129 at Currys

This nifty turntable is fully automatic, which makes handling precious wax all the less nerve-wracking. Good sound and a premium look and finish for a more-than-decent price.View Deal

Sony PS-LX300USB: £129 £99 at Currys

This USB turntable has the option for you to convert records to mp3. Includes built-in phono stage and USB output, you can plug it into any amp with standard phono inputs or directly into your computer.View Deal

Pro-Ject Essential III turntable: was $449.67, now $252.23

OUT OF STOCK This is an absolute steal from Walmart. This belt drive record player from Pro-Ject includes a smooth Ortofon OM10 cartridge and comes in striking gloss red.View Deal

Vinyl

Queen - Sheer Heart Attack: ( $31.17 ), now $26.19 @Walmart

OUT OF STOCK This 1974 Queen classic is available right now from Walmart on superb 180 Gram remastered vinyl with all original artwork (including inner sleeves). Tracks include Killer Queen and Stone Cold Crazy.View Deal

Lamb Of God - Killadelphia: ( $67.34 ), now $42.09 @Walmart

OUT OF STOCK This classic live recording was made during a heavy Lamb Of God show at the Trocadero in Philadelphia in October of 2004. The record features 15 live songs, including 6 new takes on tracks from Ashes of the Wake.View Deal

Speakers

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

This handy little speaker can be taken to the pool or beach, and an IPX7 rating means it’ll survive being in water for up to 30 minutes. You don’t have to worry about losing it to the depths either – the Wonderboom floats.View Deal

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth speaker: was £429, now £329

Cool Marshall looks, big Marshall sound, all for a sensible price. Woburn II hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range. Two 1" tweeters and dual 5.25" subwoofers are individually powered by class D amps for a total of 110 watts of power. The wooden cabinet construction helps provide a warm, natural sound and the bass reflex system includes a port to increase efficiency at low frequencies. Get it now before it's gone. View Deal

Get Together Bluetooth Speaker | Now £90.99 | Was £154.98

A stylish rechargeable Bluetooth speaker capable of eight hours uninterrupted playback per full charge. Pair it with your smartphone or tablet to blast out your favourite playlists, or pair two together for stereo sound. 3.5-inch high-output woofers and 1-inch tweeters will make Slipknot and Cream alike sound ace.View Deal

Logitech 5.1 Surround Sound Speakers: were £349 , now £141

If you work from home, have an office, or just find yourself playing a lot of music through your laptop, then this 1000w, THX-certified system could just be about to change your life. At 59% off, a saving of £207, forget getting yourself a Bluetooth speaker, and get this astonishing set.View Deal

Bose Soundlink Color II Bluetooth speaker: was £129, now £79

The tough outdoorsy cousin to the genteel Bose range, the Soundlink Color II is small enough to chuck in your bag and loud enough to bring the party wherever you are. And it's now £50 cheaper!View Deal

No Bounds Sport Speaker | Now £49.99 | Was £99.99

Wanna party outdoors instead? This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is up to the job and will outlast even the more hardcore among you with its 12-hour battery life. Again, it pairs easily with phones and tablets for music streaming, and is light enough to be thrown in your backpack for use anywhere you want to turn up the rock.View Deal

No Bounds Bluetooth Speaker | Now £29.99 | Was £59.99

The baby version of the No Bounds Sport is ideal for carrying room to room, and for attaching to backpacks, tent poles and all sorts of outdoor gear thanks to its carabiner clip. It’s smaller and less powerful than it’s bigger sibling, but it’s a good choice for those of you who want a light and reliable cheap Bluetooth speaker.View Deal

Sonos Play:1: was £170 , now £129 at Currys

A 5-star What HiFi? award winner, the Sonos Play:1 came out in 2013, but still stands up today. It's the same great-sounding wireless speaker, but software tweaks have brought improved sound, as well as Trueplay technology and even more streaming services. If you're just starting with Sonos, this is a great place to begin. View Deal

Sonos One (Gen 2): was £199 , now £159 at Amazon

"One of the best smart speakers on the market," say our buddies on What HiFi? and it's in our breakdown of the best smart speakers around right now. Alexa is built in, so not only is set up painless, but you get all the functionality of an Amazon device and it delivers an incredible sound that allows you to listen to music the way it should be heard, with great bass and clarity. It'll connect to the most popular streaming services available, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Tidal - in fact, 66 streaming services in total. View Deal

Sonos One SL: was £179 , now £149 at John Lewis

The perfect speaker for stereo pairing and home cinema surrounds. The compact design allows you to place your new speaker just about anywhere: it's as happy on a kitchen worktop as it is on a bookshelf or garage. You can pair it with a Sonos One or another One SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound or use a pair of One SL's as a pair for rear home cinema surrounds with the Play bar, Play base or Sonos Beam. Unlike the Sonos One, the SL doesn't have mics and therefore does not have built-in voice control (but does ensure absolute privacy). Now 17% off at Amazon and John Lewis (Lewis's comes with a 2 year guarantee).View Deal

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar: was £389 , now £329

Our sister site TechRadar tested this for us and say that "The Sonos Beam is an impressive soundbar, and easily one of the smartest on the market, supporting everything from Alexa to Apple's AirPlay 2. It's smart in the new sense of the word (see: smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home) but, thanks to its inclusion of Sonos' multi-room audio tech, it's even easier to use and more well-connected than the competition, too." Even smarter: buying it now, means you save £60.

Sonos One (x2) plus Sonos Beam Compact: was £787 , now £647

A 3-part bundle with a saving of £140? Amazon are bundling two Sonos One (Gen 2) smart speakers with a Sonos Beam Compact Soundbar, meaning that you can start your Sonos experience in full, with connected speakers throughout your house. View Deal

Sonos One SL (x2) and Beam bundle: was £747 now £627

Another Amazon Sonos bundle: this time two Sonos One SL and a Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar. The soundbar has Alexa voice control built in, and while the SLs don't, they can be paired with the Beam as home theatre surrounds.View Deal

Sonos Play 5: was £499, now £425

Our sister mag T3 gave the Play 5 a 5-star review and a Platinum Award. In many ways, it's the daddy of Bluetooth streaming speakers – the one that Sony, Samsung, Bose, Denon, Pure et al are trying to match. Whether they have ever managed is debatable. The Play 5 can still fill a room like nothing else.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): only $0.99 w/Music Unlimited

Looking for a new compact smart speaker for the home? The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is an ace choice. Bag one today with Amazon Music Unlimited for only $8.98. Not a Prime member? The same bundle will cost you just $10.98.View Deal

Guitars

Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster: was £709 , now £540

A genuine Fender Strat in a limited edition 2018 colour - Ultra Violet, or Purple Haze, as it should really be called – this guitar is right-handed but has the headstock "flipped over" Jimi-style (Hendrix played a right-handed guitar upside down and re-strung, giving him that unique look). Includes: vintage '65 Single Coil Plckups w/ RWRP middle pickup, authentic Hendrix Neck Plate & signature on back of headstock, alder body. A great limited edition guitar at over 23% off.View Deal

15% off every order today over at Guitar Center

Thanksgiving deals don’t come better than this: simply enter the code GIVETHANKS at the checkout, and you'll get 15% off all the guitars, amps and pedals your heart desires!View Deal

Get $350 off the ESP Bill Kelliher’s signature guitar

Now just $799 at Sweetwater, the Mastodon riff master’s signature axe - complete with a pair of Kelliher signature Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - is designed to hammer out the heaviest riffs.View Deal

Other

Xbox One S: Was $ 249.99 now just $149

Not only does this incredible deal get you a brand new Xbox One S plus a wireless controller, but with three game downloads too - all for just $149! A great Black Friday treat for yourself or a new games console in time for Christmas.View Deal

UK deal: Xbox One S: Was £199 .99 now just £129.99

Argos is carrying the UK version of the above deal. A brand new Xbox One S plus a wireless controller, and three game downloads - all for just $149! A great Black Friday treat for yourself or a new games console in time for Christmas.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: was $279, now $179

Little known fact: James Dyson, the inventor of the Dyson vacuum cleaner, was a roadie for Jimi Hendrix at the same time as Lemmy. One night, when Lemmy was rehearsing with Hawkwind, Dyson found himself tidying up backstage, surrounded by piles of white powder. He phoned Lemmy. "What should I do, Lem?" he said. "Hoover it up, son," said Lemmy. And with that simple misunderstanding, James Dyson was plunged into the world of vacuum cleaning. And got the sack by Hendrix. (NB: This might not be a true story. Still: British engineering. Cordless. And the only vacuum cleaner with a cool name. How can you resist?)View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop: was $1,298 , now $418.

With free shipping plus a 30 days return policy, if you're in the market for a new laptop, it's hard to see how you can go wrong. Probably the biggest bargain of Black Friday.View Deal

Portal TV: was 149 , now 99

A voice-controlled smart camera that connects with your TV and enables you to make videos calls via Whatsapp and Messenger. And a camera that follows you around the room: "No more 'Wait... I can't see you'" moments, as Facebook put it. View Deal

Portal mini: was 129 , now 79

An 8" voice-controlled smart camera (imagine a cross between a picture frame and iPad). Don't worry about your privacy concerns, says Facebook: "Easily disable the camera and the microphone, or block the lens with the camera cover. And all Portal video calls are encrypted." Phew.View Deal

Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100

Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal

Metallica x Nixon Pushead Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100

This time keeper features the artwork of Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead), who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions, including on the music video for One, the album cover for St. Anger, various interior album illustrations (most notably for ...And Justice for All), and many web graphics and T-shirt designs – with this particular design being taken from the Damage Inc. single artwork.

Metallica x Nixon Ride The Lightening Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100

Featuring the instantly recognisable lightning design taken from Metallica's second studio album, the Ride The Lightning Time Teller features 'Metallica barb' seconds hand, Ride The Lightening custom dial and stainless steel 5 link bracelet with stainless steel double locking clasp.

Metallica x Nixon Seek & Destroy Sentry Leather: Was $250 | Now $200

Inspired by Metallica's infamous track Seek & Destroy, taken from their 1982 No Life 'Til Leather demo, relive the glory days of thrash with a custom leather rocker cuff and strap, a rad flying V guitar seconds hand and bullet indices and crown.View Deal

David Bowie 'Space Oddity' shoes: were £65 , now £42.25

The papers might wanna know whose shirts you wear, but everyone else will want to know where you got your shoes from. Put your helmet on – and then these psychedelic space-age oddities to really turn heads – check ignition and may God's love be with youView Deal

David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were £90 , now £58.50

These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.

David Bowie 'Blackstar' Vans: were £60 , now £39

The Vans X DB Classic Slip-On with Bowie's iconic Black Star motif and facing up and a mysterious eye motif on the heel. A low profile slip on with sturdy canvas and suede uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles and the ability to make you rise from the grave like Lazarus*. (*May not be included.)View Deal

The Beatles Stereo Box Set (CD): Was £221.82 now £200.55

This 16-disc collection features all of The Fab Four’s albums along with a 2CD Past Masters album, documentaries, photographs and notes, with each album remastered at Abbey Road Studios.View Deal

Led Zeppelin trucker hat: was £28 , now £18.20

It's not all Bowie: there's a couple of Bowie things in the sale too, including this Vans X Led Zeppelin Trucker Hat. 100% cotton mesh back adjustable 'trucker hat' with the cover from Zep 1 on the front and the ability to make you look dazed and confused. And cool, obvs. Really cool.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 camera: was £149.99 , now £129.99

The HERO7 White was already extremely affordable for a GoPro with a touchscreen, and Argos has knocked a further £20 off. It's a great entry-level action camera, recording 1080p at 60fps, so if you don't need 4K, it's a real winner.View Deal

Official Glastonbury book|Now £15|Was £30 at Amazon

"Glastonbury 50 is the authorised, behind-the-scenes, inside story of the music festival that has become a true global phenomenon." Michael and Emily Eavis on the story behind the festival, lavishly designed with loads of behind-the-scene pictures and inside stories. At half price, the perfect gift for Glasto fans.View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99!

You’ll never be short of something to listen to with round the clock access to 50 million ad-free songs. Right now, this is better than any music streaming deal we’ve seen. The offer expires on 6 January. Cancel anytime.View Deal

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!

4 months of amazing music for less than a dollar? Yep, you read that right. Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify, too, so the music will never, ever stop.View Deal

Beer

Beer Hawk PerfectDraft | Now £179 | Was £239

This deal is for the beer dispenser (so no kegs or glasses), and it’s a whopping £60 saving off the normal price. The PerfectDraft sits on any countertop in your kitchen or home bar and pours out crisp, cold beer instantly. We love the authentic real bar tap – this beer machine is just so damn cool to use! View Deal

PerfectDraft with Goose Island Keg | Now £199 | Was £271.50

Enjoy a tasty £72.50 saving on the PerfectDraft machine itself plus a 6L keg of Goose Island IPA (RRP £32.50), a smooth drop brewed in Chicago. Stick this keg in the machine and enjoy pint after pint of cold, crisp, smooth-flavoured IPA brimming with bright citrus aromas and a bold hop finish.View Deal

PerfectDraft with Tiny Rebel Keg | Now £199 | Was £276

Snap up this deal and you’ll get a generous £77 saving on the PerfectDraft bundled with a 6L bar-grade metal keg of Tiny Rebel Brewery’s Clwb Tropicana beer. Indie Welsh brewery Tiny Rebel describe the gluten-free Clwb Tropicana as ‘crammed full of fruity hop flavours that will have your mouth watering’.View Deal

Lowenbrau with Ceramic Steins| Now £208.98 | Was £288.98

Choose this bundle and you get the Beer Hawk PerfectDraft beer machine, a 6L metal keg of Lowenbrau Oktoberfest German beer and two authentic looking mini ceramic steins for the price of one. You can mix and match any kegs and glasses, some of which will be cheaper than others.View Deal

