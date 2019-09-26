Black Friday 2019: the dates, the best deals and all the latest info for music fans

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost upon us. Unless you live under a rock, you’ll know that the day after Thanksgiving the biggest and maddest online shopping event of the year kicks off. But the Black Friday deal-fest doesn’t stop there – from early October right up until Christmas you can expect to see loads of ace deals on music gear, from music listening tech to instruments, band merch and Dr Martens.

If you know what you’re looking for - and where to look - it’s possible to bag some absolute bargains. But we’re not planning on casting you adrift on a sea of Black Friday pet food deals (unless that’s what you’re after), our experts will be updating this Black Friday hub regularly with the very latest bargains.

So, whether you’re hoping to pick up a selection of the 15 best classic rock albums to own on vinyl , explore Black Friday record player deals to score one of the best budget turntables or treat yourself to a new Amazon Echo , our in-house experts will be scouring the web to bring you the latest and best Black Friday music deals.

Black Friday 2019: when is it?

Black Friday has become a bit of a monster, extending far beyond just a single day of retail therapy. This year Black Friday kicks off on Friday 29 November, the day after Thanksgiving, but will continue across the weekend, through to the end of Monday 2 December, known as Cyber Monday.

But this period, affectionately known as Cyber Weekend, is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re expecting to start seeing deals rolling in from October and extending right through to the new year, making it a great time to find cut-price Christmas prezzies, or treat yourself to a stupidly big 4K TV in readiness for the big Boxing Day movie.

Black Friday 2019: what deals can I bag?

There’s almost nothing you can’t buy at discounted prices across Cyber Weekend. Amazon and Walmart Black Friday sales will be the place to pick up everything from price-dropped Amazon Echo devices and Apple iPads, to vinyl, discounted guitars and booze. There might even be some cheeky Black Friday Dr Martens and Converse deals to be had. HMV and Currys should be getting in on the price-slashing action, too.

For music lovers it’s worth scouting the Black Friday headphones deals before you bite the bullet on a new pair of noise-cancelling cans or wireless in-ear headphones.

Fancy growing your Funko collection? Rumour has it that this year we’ll see the best Black Friday Funko Pop deals ever.

Not convinced? You better believe it, buster. Last year, HMV was offering £100 off Beats By Dre Solo 3 wireless headphones, while Bose’s QuietComfort 20 Acoustic in-ear noise cancellers were being sold at half price. Could we see Black Friday Bose or Sony headphones deals to topple these big hitters?

Black Friday 2019: how to prepare

Not sure where to start? Fail to prepare, prepare to fail is a pretty decent mantra to follow when it comes to Black Friday. It’s all about knowing what you want and where to look. To help you get your wishlist together we'd recommend conducting your research ahead of time. Our expert guides on everything from turntables to headphones and guitars should help.

What else can I buy during Black Friday?

Well, just about everything – Black Friday isn’t just about music swag. You’ll find loads of discounts on top tech including Amazon Echos and Apple iPads – and you can even pick up dishwasher tablets, smart doorbells and groceries.

2018’s best Black Friday music deals

Last year was a bumper one for Black Friday music deals, and all intel points to 2019 being a behemoth in comparison. Here’s a reminder of some of the top Black Friday deals from last year.

Marshall Woburn Black bluetooth speaker: now £249.99

Marshall Woburn Black bluetooth speaker: now £249.99

Incredibly loud, and with an unmistakably iconic design, this skilled centrepiece wireless speaker balances Bluetooth, AirPlay, ChromeCast, Spotify Connect and multi-room. This £150 discount was mouth-watering.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: was £249.99 now £129

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: was £249.99 now £129

Waterproof and shockproof and with a 360 degree speaker, it was 60% off on Black Friday – if you bought it in the 'Charcoal Black' colourway – as if you'd ever want it in any other colour, anyway.

Apple Airpods: was £159 now £139

Apple Airpods: was £159 now £139

This was the cheapest ever price for Apple Airpods! Wireless earphones that work with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac, lasting up to five hours on one charge.

Epiphone LE Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop PRO

Epiphone LE Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop PRO

This guitar was originally $1,499, but was, ahem, slashed to $699.77 for Black Friday. Slash takes these things very seriously and worked with Epiphone to create this guitar to his exacting standards.

Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 wireless break blue headphones

Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 wireless break blue headphones

Was £249.99, now £149.99 for Black Friday. These break blue Beats By Dre Solo 3 Bluetooth headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, delivering award-winning sound in the super sleek Beats design.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

These wireless cans were £249, but were slashed to £134.99 for Black Friday. That meant no nonsense, quality headphones from the masters at almost half-price.