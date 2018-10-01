Behemoth share NSFW video for atmospheric new track Bartzabel

Behemoth have released a NSFW video for their brand new track Bartzabel.

It’s the latest material taken from the Polish outfit’s upcoming album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which will launch on Friday (October 5) via Nuclear Blast.

The band previously shared the tracks God = Dog and Wolves Ov Siberia.

Vocalist and guitarist Nergal says: “Bartzabel is a song that came in the midst of a Behemoth rehearsal. We had no structure, no vision, but piece by piece, it came to be and we were extremely excited by the result.

“To us, it's the eye of the I Loved You At Your Darkest storm: sonically calmer and slower than anything else on the record, but definitely one of the darkest!”

Nergal adds: “Lyrically, myself and Krzysztof Azarewicz were inspired by Aleister Crowley's conjuration of the Spirit of Mars – which the video, by our trusted friends in Grupa 13 – depicts it beautifully.

“I may even go as far to say that it's my favourite Behemoth video of all time! I hope you all enjoy it, and we look forward to the I Loved You At Your Darkest launch this Friday!”

Behemoth will head out on tour in support of the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist across the UK and Europe early next year.

Find details below.

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest

1. Solve

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = Dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagula

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK