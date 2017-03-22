Beatrix Players: Watch atmospheric new video for Rushlight

Beatrix Players have released a video for their new song Rushlight exclusively with Prog.

The track features on the trio of Amanda Alvarez, Amy Birks and Jess Kennedy’s debut album Magnified, which is out on March 31.

Speaking about the song, Beatrix Players tell Prog: “It explores the tenacious and also fragile qualities of youth. The video, shot in the Peak District, plays on the idea of a steep learning curve you sometimes face in life.”

The group previously released a live video of album opener Roses, with their material described as “folk, singer-songwriter acoustica, prog and quasi-classical baroque chamber pop” with a “translucent quality to the music, and yet when it is not being hushed and reverent, it has the attack and thrust, the surging dynamism, of rock.”

The trio will play the Hoxton Hall Youth Arts Centre in London, UK, on May 11, while Magnified is now available for pre-order via the group’s Bandcamp page.

Rushlight appears on the cover CD of the new edition of Prog, which is out now. This month’s magazine also features Mastodon, Magenta, Richard Barbieri, an extensive feature on the 100 greatest prog anthems of all time and much more.

The Magnified cover

Beatrix Players Magnified tracklist

Rushlight Lady Of The Lake Never Again Not For The First Time Mole Hill What Do You Say Ophelia Walk Away Obey Me Unpolished Pearl High Heel Shoes All That Thinking Roses

New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now