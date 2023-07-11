Beatrix Players announce joint headline shows with Amanda Lehmann

The new-look Beatrix Players have announced that they will play two co-headline gigs with Amanda Lehmann in December and March.

Both acts will play London's Water Rats on December 3 and the Barlaston Village Hall in Stoke-on-Trent on March 16. This will be the band's first live shows with the new line-up which sees Birks joined by Helena Dove,and guitarist Tom Manning as well as flautist John Hackett, guitarist Oliver Day (That Joe Payne, Yes Please), drummer Andrew Booker (Tim Bowness) and storied cellist Jane Fenton (LSO, LCO, RPO, Britten Ensemble etc).

"We are absolutely delighted to be joined by the wonderful Amanda Lehmann, for two of our gigs as joint headliners, and we're working hard on the live set to bring you the new album in all its colour," enthuses Beatrix Players' Amy Birks. December 3 at The Water Rats will be the first Beatrix Players gig in London since 2018 and this band has unfinished business!"

“Playing live shows is always such a joy for me generating a musical energy that bonds the player and the audience, it’s absolute magic," adds Lehmann.

At the same time, Beatrix Players have opened pre-orders for their upcoming album Living & Alive which goes on general sale on September 22. Digital pre orders will receive an A3 downloadable signed poster, an exclusive digital 'Making of the Album' booklet along with the digital lyric booklet.

The band will also be holding an online celebration for all pre-orders on the release of the album at 7.30pm on 22nd Sep. The full band will join fans to raise a glass and chat through the album. Anyone who would like to join just needs to email a copy of their receipt here and the band will send them an event invite a week before the event.

Pre-order Living & Alive.

Get London tickets.

Get Stoke-on-Trent tickets.