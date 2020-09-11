Amanda Lehmann releases video for new single Memory Lane

Steve Hackett guitarist Amanda Lehmann has released a video for her new single Memory Lane. The song is taken from her upcoming solo album, which has a working title of Innocence And Illusion and is slated for release in 2021. You can watch the new video in full below.

The new album sees Lehmann, with trademark guitar, working with fellow Hackett alumni Roger King, Rob Townsend and Nick Magnus

"Memory Lane is inspired by my mother’s journey into and through dementia, and I wanted to reach out to anyone who has been affected by this horrible disease," Lehmann explains. "Music can be cathartic, and it is my hope that sharing my experiences and emotions in this tune may briefly hold the hands of others in similar situations and give some comfort.

"Performing this song live has been a very moving experience, and I am thrilled to bring it to the screen in this video, which was filmed on location on an eerily misty day. I recorded my vocals and guitar along with Roger King on keyboards and Rob Townsend on sax, and the song will feature on my new solo album, which is due for release in 2021!”

The video was filmed on location close to Lehman's home in Norfolk, and is a co-production with director, Paul Gosling.

"I was delighted to work on creating visuals for this particular song - it has a great emotional weight born from Amanda's personal experience and manages that rare feeling of being melancholy but ultimately uplifting," add the director.