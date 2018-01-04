Beatrix Players announce 2018 live dates

Beatrix Players have announced a run of 2018 live shows.

The trio of Amy Birks, Jess Kennedy and Amanda Alvarez scooped the Limelight accolade at the Progressive Music Awards last year and will head out on the road for shows with Serpentyne and the Steve Harley Acoustic Trio – the original Cockney Rebel – over the coming weeks.

They’ll also perform a warm-up show later this month along with a headline set at Cardiff’s Acapela Studio on April 22.

Find a full list of live dates below.

Beatrix Players released their debut album Magnified in 2017, which featured the track Rushlight.

Speaking about the song, the trio said: “It explores the tenacious and also fragile qualities of youth. The video, shot in the Peak District, plays on the idea of a steep learning curve you sometimes face in life.”

Jan 19: London Green Note (Serpentyne warm up show)

Feb 11: Wolverhampton Robin 2 (supporting Serpentyne)

Feb 14: Cardiff Acapela Studio (supporting Steve Harley Acoustic Trio)

Feb 15: Cardiff Acapela Studio (supporting Steve Harley Acoustic Trio)

Feb 16: Cardiff Acapela Studio (supporting Steve Harley Acoustic Trio)

Apr 22: Cardiff Acapela Studio (headline show)

Limelight: Introducing enchanting chamber pop trio Beatrix Players