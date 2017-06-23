Beatrix Players at Hoxton Hall, London - live review

There’s been a real buzz surrounding this all-female trio recently, and tonight the reason for it is revealed: their captivating performance and tremendous stage presence silence the audience from the opening bars of the powerful Rushlight until the close of their set.

The warm sound and beautiful vocals make it hard not to draw comparisons to Tori Amos and Kate Bush, as well as the classical-inspired Mediaeval Baebes and iamthemorning. Every member of the audience is transfixed when Amy Birks hits the high notes in Never Again, and There are further highlights, one being a breathtaking rendition of Nine Inch Nails’ stark ballad Hurt, which the band transform into a warm and powerful feminine anthem. The trio even hark back to their early years with a rendition of Elsa from debut EP Words In Lemon Juice, but their most glorious moment comes when they introduce the Sound Choir onto the stage – their incredible harmonies elevate this wonderful performance, making it a truly spectacular experience.

It’s been magical. If you haven’t seen Beatrix Players live yet, you really must.