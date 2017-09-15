Beatrix Players stream double A-side single

Beatrix Players have released a stream of their double A-side single All That Thinking/Hurt.

They’ll officially launch the single at London’s St Pancras Old Church on the eve of the single release, Thursday, October 5, where the band will be joined for the evening by the SOUND choir.

The news comes just 24 hours after Beatrix Players celebrated winning the Limelight accolade at the Progressive Music Awards, where they also played Hurt – the Nine Inch Nails song covered by Johnny Cash – at London’s Underglobe.

All That Thinking appeared on the band’s debut album Magnified and is about the difficulty of having a child and the blame that goes on between partners.

And to mark the single’s release, Beatrix Players have joined forces with leading national patient charity Fertility Network UK to help raise awareness of National Fertility Awareness Week, which takes place on October 30 - November 5.

The group’s Amy Birks says: “I was told today that one in six couples experience difficulties with fertility. A fact that took me right back to the NHS waiting room – a very beige room filled with pensive faces; couples and individuals of all ages from all walks of life and all with one thing in common, fertility difficulties.”

CEO of Fertility Network UK Susan Seenan adds: “Fertility Network UK are very much looking forward to working with Beatrix Players during this year’s National Fertility Awareness Week.

“Their single All That Thinking is incredibly emotive and is something we believe will connect with anyone who is struggling, or has, struggled to have a family.”

Listen to the tracks below.

