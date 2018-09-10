Bauhaus to release The Bela Session EP

Leaving Records and Stones Throw Records have teamed up to release a new Bauhaus EP to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.

It’s titled The Bela Sessions and captures the first time vocalist Peter Murphy, guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bassist David J got together in the studio on January 26, 1979.

The collection features Bauhaus classic Bela Lugosi’s Dead – the first time it’s been on vinyl in more than 30 years – along with b-side Harry and three previously unreleased tracks: Some Faces, Bite My Hip and Boys (Original).

Three months after recording Bela Lugosi’s Dead, Bauhaus were signed to 4AD who released their first album In The Flat Field.

Murphy and David J will head out on the road together throughout November and December to celebrate the anniversary by playing their debut record in its entirety.

The pair will also perform a selection of Bauhaus classics on the 24-date run.

The Bela Sessions is now available for pre-order through Bandcamp.

Bauhaus - The Bela Sessions

1. Bela Lugosi’s Dead

2. Some Faces (Previously unreleased)

3. Bite My Hip (Previously unreleased - later reworked, re-recorded, and released as Lagartija Nick in 1983)

4. Harry (b-side)

5. Boys (Original) (Previously unreleased, later re-recorded and released as the Bela Lugosi’s Dead b-side)

Peter Murphy - 40 Years of Bauhaus featuring David J tour dates

Nov 06: St Petersburg Aurora Hall, Russia

Nov 07: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Nov 09: Belgrade Dom Omladine Beograda, Serbia

Nov 10: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Nov 12: Zurich Mascotte, Switzerland

Nov 14: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 18: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 19: Barcelona Razzmataz, Spain

Nov 21: Rome Orion Live Club, Italy

Nov 22: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Nov 23: Munich Ampere, Germany

Nov 24: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Nov 26: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Nov 27: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 28: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Dec 05: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Dec 06: Northampton Roadmender, UK

Dec 08: Leeds Beckett SU, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Dec 11: Copenhagen Store Vega, Germany

Dec 12: Stockholm Nalen Sweden

Dec 14: Athens Gazi Music Hall, Greece

Dec 15: Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater, Greece