Hear four classic Kittie songs re-recorded on new EP Spit XXV

Kittie have re-recorded some of their classic songs for new EP Spit XXV.

The Canadian alt-metal band released the EP today (September 19), for which they revisited four tracks that originally appeared on 2000 debut album Spit: the title track, Do You Think I’m A Whore?, Brackish and Charlotte.

The release, preceded by the single Spit XXV last month, was produced by Garth Richardson. Richardson also produced the original Spit album, and the new EP marks his first collaboration with Kittie in the years since.

Kittie put out the Spit album on January 11, 2000 via Ng and Artemis Records. It was a cult hit for the emerging quartet, reaching number 79 on the US Billboard 200 chart and topping the US Heatseekers Albums chart. The release made singer/guitarist Morgan Lander one of the few female figureheads of the nu metal era, even though the band distanced themselves from the genre with later albums, which pulled more influence from extreme metal.

Drummer Mercedes Lander spoke about Kittie’s influence on later female metal singers, including Poppy and Justine Jones of Employed To Serve, in a recent interview with Kerrang!.

“When people ask questions about that kind of influence, I just feel old,” she said. “When they use words like ‘legacy’ in conjunction [with] our band, I feel like we’ve maybe side-stepped the greatness that could have been. But we’re trying to reclaim it now. Back then we were the lone women in a sea of nu metal ‘dudes’. The world is a bit more ready for us now.”

Last year, Kittie put out Fire, their first studio album since 2011 and their first since coming back from a five-year hiatus in 2022. It received generally positive reviews, including four stars from Metal Hammer.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Journalist Paul Travers wrote: “This is a supremely assured return from a band who, while acknowledging what has gone before, are intent on creating something fresh, new and exciting. This Kittie still has claws.”