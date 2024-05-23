Watch Babymetal embrace their silly side, do karaoke and team with glitter ball-wearing Electric Callboy in the completely crazy video for Ratatata

Babymetal have collaborated with Electric Callboy for a wild new single called Ratatata, dubbed “the funnest song of the century” and featuring the craziest metal video you'll likely see this year.

The Japanese kawaii metal trio and the German synth-metal partiers released the track today (May 23), alongside said video, which features Electric Callboy smashing through walls dressed as glitter balls, Babymetal doing karaoke and a big ol' dance number to boot. Hear the song and watch the clip below.

Babymetal comment of the collaboration: “Unbeatable! Let’s ‘Fu Fu’ together with RATATATA ♪”

Electric Callboy comment: “Working with BABYMETAL was so much fun. We joined our creative forces and, in the end, we brought together the best of both worlds. We love RATATATA!”

The release of Ratatata precedes this weekend’s Fox Fest, Babymetal’s own curated festival. The event takes place on May 25 and 26 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and will be headlined by Babymetal with Electric Callboy, Polyphia, Bilmuri and Metalverse completing the bill.

After Fox Fest, Babymetal will play a string of European festival dates from June 7, with sets at Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Download, Nova Rock and more announced.

See the full list of concerts and get tickets via the band’s website.

Electric Callboy will also hit the European festival circuit after Fox Fest, starting at Sweden Rock from June 5 to 8.

See their list of dates and get tickets on the Electric Callboy site.

Ratatata is seemingly a standalone single, and Babymetal are still promoting their 2023 album concept album The Other One.

Metal Hammer journalist Alec Chillingworth gave The Other One a glowing 8/10 review.

“Now they’re not shoved down your gullet on every festival stage or website available, it’s easier to appreciate [Babymetal] for what they are: an experiment that’s gotten out of hand,” wrote Chillingworth. The Other One is nigh-on no-filler, and unquestionably their strongest compendium of delirium to date.”

Electric Callboy, meanwhile, are currently promoting their September 2022 album Tekkno.