Ayreon Universe premiere live video for Everybody Dies

Arjen Lucassen’s live Ayreon project titled Ayreon Universe have shared a video for the track Everybody Dies exclusively with Prog.

It’s been taken from the upcoming live package Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live, which is set to arrive on March 30 via Music Theories.

The live track features vocals from Nightwish’s Floor Jansen and Marco Hietala, Nightmare’s Maggy Luyten and Kamelot’s Tommy Karevik.

Lucassen says: “I’m extremely proud to present you the first full live video track of the upcoming Ayreon Universe DVD/Blu-ray.

“I picked Everybody Dies, which is not only a personal favourite, it also features many of the amazing singers and a lot of mayhem and commotion on stage.

“This is a total bitch of a track to play, but I must say the band totally nailed it. Hope you like it!”

The musical extravaganza was captured during three shows at Tilburg’s 013 venue last year which featured 18 singers along with 11 musicians, including Headspace’s Damian Wilson, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kursch, Vuur’s Anneke van Giersbergen, Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse and Kayak’s Edward Reekers.

Along with the live music, the DVD will feature 90-minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, along with interviews with the full cast.

Find the cover art below, along with the final tracklist.

Ayreon Universe: The Best of Ayreon Live tracklist

Prologue Dreamtime Abbey Of Synn River Of Time The Blackboard The Theory Of Everything Merlins Will Waking Dreams Dawn Of A Million Souls Valley Of The Queens Ride The Comet Star Of Sirrah Comatose Day Sixteen Loser And The Druids Turned To Stone The Two Gates Into The Black Hole Actual Fantasy Computer Eyes Magnetism Age Of Shadows Intergalactic Space Crusaders Collision Everybody Dies The Castle Hall Amazing Flight In Space Day Eleven Love The Eye Of Ra

