Ayreon announces 30th anniversary live dates for September 2025

Dutch prog rockers Ayreon will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a run of five shows at Tilburg's 013 venue on September 12, 13 and 14.

Arjen Lucassen and band will again be joined by a stellar cast list of guest vocalists and musicians from the band's history for their Ayreon - 30th Anniversary - An Amazing Flight Through Time live show.

In what promises to be another eye-popping live spectacular, the setlist will span Ayreon’s 30-year history, including some songs that have never been played live before, as well as touching on some of Lucassen’s side projects.

"After the overwhelming success of the previous Ayreon shows, and above all, the warm reception from both the fans and the musicians, it was an easy decision to bring Ayreon back for more shows in 2025," says Lucassen. "But the big question was: what should be the theme of the show, and how can we surprise and delight the fans this time? The answer is simple—2025 marks Ayreon's 30th anniversary! I can’t wait to see the fans' reactions to a setlist featuring classic Ayreon songs as well as some that we've never performed live before. And, of course, there will be an exciting new stage design and special effects. Hope to see you there!"

Once again Tilburg will take on the role of 'Ayreon City' featuring various Ayreon-themed events including the return of the Ayreon pop-up store at 013's Next Stage with exclusive merchandise. There will be special performances, 2023's 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves show will be screened at Pathé Cinema, there will be an Ayreon camping site, restaurants and bars offering special Ayreon-themed menus and deals, plus an Ayreon beer!

"I’m very excited to be playing the finest selection of Ayreon songs live during the 30th anniversary shows”, says lead producer/keyboardist Joost van den Broek. "It's refreshing to not be playing a studio album in its entirety this time, but be much more free to shape the show exactly how we would like. It's gonna be a super versatile setlist celebrating Arjen's amazing back catalog of over 30 years of music. I'm excited about every step to come in this huge process creating the ultimate Ayreon ‘flight through time’. I can’t wait for next year's show when everything we've worked on will come together in the 013 venue and I'll have the honour of sharing the stage with this great cast of musicians, playing in front of the always amazing and passionate Ayreon fans!"

Tickets go on sale on October 31 at 4pm CET/3pmm GMT.

