Ayreon announce new star-studded 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves release

Dutch prog rockers Ayreon have announced that they will release 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on May 17.

The new set was recorded during the band's monumental five-show sold-out run at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands last September. You can watch a new live clip of the epic twelve minute The Sixth Extinction below.

Joining mainman Arjen Lucassen for the shows were a veritable who's who fom the prog world, including Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Epica's Simone Simons, Anneke van Giersbergen, Evergrey's Tom Englund, Pain Of Salvation's Daniel Gildenlow and Arena frontman Damian Wilson, Toehider's Mike Mills, Phideaux Xavier, Autumn's Marjan Welman, Praying Mantis frontman John Jaycee Cuijpers, Liselotte Hegt, Maggy Luyten, MaYan's Marcela Bovio and Irene Jansen.

"When I wrote the 01011001 album back in 2007, it was never meant to be played live," Lucassen explains. "So I could make it as complicated as I wanted with countless instrumentalists and no less than 17 singers! When we considered playing this album live, I really didn’t think we could do it and find the right musicians to bring this album to life. But… it appears we did, the crowd seemed to really enjoy themselves! I’m so proud of everyone involved. “More is More” was the credo of these shows. I think we kept our word!

"01011001 is one of my favourite Ayreon albums, and putting this show together was really exciting and rewarding. When I first approached the cast and crew via email, messaging, etc., within minutes I got back the most heartwarming and enthusiastic reactions. Everyone was excited about helping me bring the album to life..."

01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves will be released on 3LP, 2CD+DVD, Blu-ray, Earbook, and digital formats. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves.

(Image credit: Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group)

Ayreon: 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves

1. March Of The Machines

2. Age of Shadows

3. Comatose

4. Liquid Eternity

5. Connect the Dots

6. Beneath the Waves

7. Newborn Race

8. Ride the Comet

9. Web of Lies

10. The Fifth Extinction

11. Waking Dreams

12. The Truth is In Here

13. Unnatural Selection

14. River of Time

15. E = MC2

16. The Sixth Extinction

17. Speech

18. This Human Equation

19. Fate of Man

20. The Day That The World Breaks Down