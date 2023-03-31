AVKRVST reveal sombre video for The Pale Moon – watch it here

Norwegian progressive quintet AVKRVST have shared a sombre video for the first single from their upcoming debut album, The Approbation – which will now be released on June 16 via InsideOut. They teased the audio for The Pale Moon in early March 2023, but have now released a clip co-directed, shot and edited by Simen Skari to accompany it. Scroll down to watch it for yourself.

"The video for The Pale Moon is portraying a lonesome soul and his daily chores on a cabin far away from civilisation on his journey towards the end of life," say the band. "All faith and hope is gone and the character is starting to lose his mind. Is he alone? Is there someone else present? Or is it just his mind playing games?"



AVKRVST – comprised of childhood friends Martin Utby (drums/synths) and Simon Bergseth (guitars/bass/vocals), along with Øystein Aadland (bass/keys), Edvard Seim (guitars) and Auver Gaaren (keys) – wrote The Approbation in a forest cabin in Norway, taking musical inspiration from King Crimson, Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Neal Morse and Anekdoten.

The full tracklisting has also been shared, along with the cover created Berlin-based artist and illustrator Eliran Kantor, who's also behind artwork for Testament, Helloween and My Dying Bride.

The Pale Moon is now available on all digital platforms.

The Approbation Tracklisting

1.Østerdalen 0:26

2.The Pale Moon 6:15

3.Isolation 5:41

4.The Great White River 6:30

5.Arcane Clouds 6:05

6.Anodyne 10:15

7.The Approbation 13:37