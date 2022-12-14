Norwegian proggers AVKRVST sign deal with InsideOut Music

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian prog quintet AVKRVST will release their debut album in 2023

AVKRVST
(Image credit: Kristian Rangnes)

Norwegian prog quintet AVKRVST have announced that they have signed a record deal with InsideOut Music and will release their debut album in 2023.

The band was formed by Martin Utby (drummer and synths) and Simon Bergseth (guitars, bass and vocals), two musicians and friends who grew up together but had only played in different bands until now. The pair are joined by Øystein Aadland on bass/keyboards, Edvard Seim on guitars and Auver Gaaren on keyboards.

“Signing with InsideOutMusic is a childhood dream come true," the band say. "We’re beyond excited about the journey ahead and ready for the world to hear our music.”

The band's as-yet-untitled debut will feature 55-minutes of music inspired by the artists they grew up listening to: Mew to Anekdoten, Porcupine Tree to Opeth, Neal Morse and King Crimson. The album. was written in a small cabin deep in the Norwegian forest. You can watch a video of the band at work below.

“We are really happy with the signing of AVKRVST, a young new band from Norway," adds InsideOut label boss Thomas Waber. "I am convinced they will find an audience in the current scene. Looking forward to building a future together!"

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.