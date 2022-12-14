Norwegian proggers AVKRVST sign deal with InsideOut Music

Norwegian prog quintet AVKRVST have announced that they have signed a record deal with InsideOut Music and will release their debut album in 2023.

The band was formed by Martin Utby (drummer and synths) and Simon Bergseth (guitars, bass and vocals), two musicians and friends who grew up together but had only played in different bands until now. The pair are joined by Øystein Aadland on bass/keyboards, Edvard Seim on guitars and Auver Gaaren on keyboards.

“Signing with InsideOutMusic is a childhood dream come true," the band say. "We’re beyond excited about the journey ahead and ready for the world to hear our music.”

The band's as-yet-untitled debut will feature 55-minutes of music inspired by the artists they grew up listening to: Mew to Anekdoten, Porcupine Tree to Opeth, Neal Morse and King Crimson. The album. was written in a small cabin deep in the Norwegian forest. You can watch a video of the band at work below.

“We are really happy with the signing of AVKRVST, a young new band from Norway," adds InsideOut label boss Thomas Waber. "I am convinced they will find an audience in the current scene. Looking forward to building a future together!"