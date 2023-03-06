AVKVRST reveal debut single The Pale Moon

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian prog quintet AVKRVST will release their as-yet-untitled debut album in March

Norwegian prog quintet AVKRVST have streamed their debut single The Pale Moon, which you can listen to below.

The band announced in December that they had signed a record deal with the prog label InsideOut Music and the band will release their debut album, as yet untitled, on March 31.

“Besides being the opening track of our forthcoming debut album, it is a piece of music that contains some of the albums sonics in general," explains singer Simon Bergseth who had produced, mixed and engineered the new track. "The Pale Moon is the beginning of something greater and gives the listener a glimpse of what’s to come.”

Bergseth formed AVKVRST with guitarist Martin Utby (drummer and synths). The two musicians and friends grew up together but had only played in different bands until recently. The pair are joined by Øystein Aadland on bass/keyboards, Edvard Seim on guitars and Auver Gaaren on keyboards.

The band's debut will feature 55-minutes of music inspired by the artists they grew up listening to: Mew to AnekdotenPorcupine Tree to OpethNeal Morse and King Crimson. The album. was written in a small cabin deep in the Norwegian forest. 

Jerry Ewing

