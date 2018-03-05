Avenged Sevenfold announce North American headline tour

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a headline tour of North America for this summer.

They’ll head out on the road under the End Of The World tour banner – and they’ll be joined by Prophets Of Rage and Three Days Grace.

Avenged frontman M Shadows says: “We’re proud to tour with Prophets Of Rage and Three Days Grace this summer across America. We see this tour as an opportunity to create an event with special bands and different generations of rock fans.

“From the moment you arrive at the venue until the last note is played, we’re hoping to give you the time of your life.”

Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello adds: “Awful pop dominating the airwaves? Political chaos across the land? Wanna fight back? Well, the End Of The World tour is here.

“Prophets Of Rage and Avenged Sevenfold have always played absolutely uncompromising music. If you want your summer loud, raw and fearless we’ll see you in the pit.”

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday, March 9, at 10am local time and are part of Live Nation’s Ticket To Rock programme which offers bundles to shows including Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin and Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson.

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on tour with Bullet For My Valentine and Breaking Benjamin and will return to Europe in the coming months, which will include a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Jul 22: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 25: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 26: Hartford The XFINITY Theatre, CT

Jul 31: Holmdel P.N.C. Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 03: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion PA

Aug 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 06: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 07: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 11: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 16: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 21: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 22: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 24: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 28: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 30: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 01: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Sep 02: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

